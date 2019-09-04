Donald Trump tells Sadiq Khan to ‘stay out of our business’

President Trump told the mayor of London Tuesday to “stay out of our business” after the mayor criticized the president for golfing during Hurricane Dorian.

Picking up on their long-running Twitter feud, the president said “incompetent” Mayor Sadiq Khan “was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday.”

“Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii.”

Mr. Trump played golf twice last weekend at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, after canceling a trip to Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. He said he wanted to remain in the U.S. to monitor the massive storm threatening the southeast coast, and sent Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

Mr. Khan attended the ceremonies in Poland.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Mr. Khan told Politico of Mr. Trump.

The mayor also criticized Mr. Trump as “a guy who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable.”

“If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor,” he said.

The president said Mr. Khan “should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London.”

“People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!” Mr. Trump said.

The president and London’s first Muslim mayor have traded insults for three years. Mr. Trump has referred to him as a “stone-cold loser.”

