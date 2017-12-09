Donald Trump stumps for embattled Roy Moore

President Trump stumped for Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore during a packed rally in nearby Pensacola, Fla., last night, where he said the GOP needs the controversial former judge to keep its “Make American Great Again” agenda on track.
“We want jobs, jobs, jobs, so get out and vote for Roy Moore,” Trump said about 30 miles from Florida’s state line with Alabama, where voters Tuesday will choose between Moore or Democrat former prosecutor Doug Jones.
A flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore from nine women has resulted in a tight race leading up to Election Day. The allegations, which Moore has denied, date back decades to when Moore was a prosecutor in his 30s and the women were in their teens.
The White House has said it finds the allegations against Moore to be “troubling and concerning” and that they should be taken seriously.
But it has also said Moore’s denials should be taken into account.
While many in the GOP, including Trump, initially distanced themselves from Moore, Trump gave the candidate a full-throated endorsement yesterday — one the White House said was based on “the issues.”
“The future of this country cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close U.S. Senate,” said Trump, referring to the GOP’s thin 52-48 margin.
“We can’t afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” Trump said. “We can’t do it. His name is Jones and he’s their total puppet.
“He will never, never vote for us,” Trump added. “We need someone in that seat who will vote for our ‘Make American Great Again’ agenda, which involves tough on crime, strong borders, strong immigration.”
Trump also showered Democrats with insults, calling them “soft on crime” and insisting they want to “suffocate our economy with socialist style regulations” and “raise your taxes through the sky.”
“They don’t want to vote for our tax cuts,” Trump said. “They want tax increases.”
Yesterday’s campaign rally was Trump’s first since September, when he went to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the GOP runoff election.
The White House said the rally was a campaign event for Trump. But the location — so close to the Alabama state line and feeding its television markets — stoked speculation that it was a backdoor way for the president to boost Moore’s campaign without actually setting foot in the state.
This is your land, this is your home, and it's your voice that matters the most. So speak up, be heard, and fight, fight, fight for the change you've been waiting for your entire life!
MERRY CHRISTMAS and THANK YOU Pensacola, Florida! pic.twitter.com/geWGzpzRp6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017
We believe that every American should stand for the National Anthem, and we proudly pledge allegiance to one NATION UNDER GOD! pic.twitter.com/r2ITtWwfVs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017
“he said the GOP needs the controversial former judge”
I’m 100% positive that Trump never said, “We need the controversial former judge”. Leave it to a controversial liberal rag like the controversial Boston Herald to toss the word “controversial” into their controversial story where it doesn’t belong.
The controversial Boston Herald has a controversial history of creating controversial stories in pursuit of their controversial agenda. The controversial news agency, as part of the controversial Tribune Content Agency, tends to put their controversial leftist slant into every article. Often they do it in a very controversial passive-aggressive manner by inserting a word that announces their controversial communist/anti-American leanings.
Also, Roy Moore was the Chief Justice of Alabama, not some judge, you controversial lazy fake news peddlers at the BH.
You never saw these fools advocate voting for the “controversial former First Lady” back in 2016. No, that’s a word reserved for conservatives only, no matter how much controversy surrounded Hillary when it came to:
Lack of leadership
Elitism
Stealing the primary from Bernie
Causing the deaths of people in Benghazi
Lying about the people in Benghazi
Lies, lies, lies, every time she opened her lying mouth
Her bizarre health problems
Her age
Her inability to fill up a small library with supporters, despite being “inevitable”
Weaponizing the US govt against conservatives
Getting debate questions early – and then still losing the debates
Pedophile Island, “spirit cooking”, and the Lolita Express
Selling uranium to the Russians
The Clinton Foundation – world’s worst bribery tool ever
More lies
Despite “working hard” on so many issues for so many years, not having one positive achievement to show for it all
The private email server – part pedophile enabler, part blackmail collector, part money laundering for the Clinton Foundation – but no actual governance
No, they would leave out the word “controversial” when talking about Hillary and use it on Trump instead to describe his:
Success
Attractiveness to women, even when hanging out with Billy Bush
Pointing out the lies of the fake news Media
Refusal to bow out and support “inevitable” candidates like Jeb or Kasich
The Russian stuff that we already know was done by Democrats
Being a billionaire despite having 3/4 of his businesses fail under the horrible Obama economy
His weird hair – OH THAT’S IT WE GOT HIM LET’S MAKE FUN OF HIS HAIR – You know, like the adults we are