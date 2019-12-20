Donald Trump says it’s up to Senate to act on impeachment articles

President Trump urged Senate Republicans Thursday to set a date for his impeachment trial, saying it would challenge House Democrats either to stop stalling the process or “default” their case.

“Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

Earlier the president criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for balking at sending the House-passed articles of impeachment, approved Wednesday night, to the Senate for a trial.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want[s] to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mrs. Pelosi said she will wait to send the articles to the Republican-led Senate until she and her troops are assured there will be a fair trial.

Senate Republicans have virtually guaranteed they will acquit Mr. Trump of the accusations of abuse of power and obstructing Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

The president blasted the House process as partisanship run amok.

“I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” Mr. Trump said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, called the House Democrats’ delay a “crazy idea.”

“If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President,” Mr. Graham tweeted. “Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency. It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances.”

He said Democrats “have finally realized they have a very WEAK case which NEVER should have been brought forward to begin with.”

