Donald Trump ramps up attacks on Sessions

President Trump unleashed a fresh salvo of devastating haymakers at embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions — raising questions as to whether he would fire one of his earliest supporters for being weak on the Russian probe.
During a press conference yesterday, Trump said he was “disappointed” in the nation’s top attorney for recusing himself from the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into possible connections between the president’s campaign and Russia.
“He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office,” he said. “I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else. So I think that’s a bad thing, not for the president but for the presidency.”
He also launched pointed attacks on Twitter against Sessions, saying that he has been soft on those purportedly leaking information to the press and on investigating Hillary Clinton.
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.
So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Trump also told the Wall Street Journal that he is “very disappointed” in Sessions but did not indicate whether or not he would fire the former Alabama U.S. senator.
He told the newspaper he is “looking” at the possibility of firing Sessions, and made no promises to cut down on the barbs he has been flinging at his attorney general.
Privately, Trump has speculated to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to the Associated Press, citing three unnamed sources.
The ongoing criticism of Sessions drew a heated response from South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said Republicans may not be keen on the president axing one of their former colleagues.
“Jeff Sessions is one of the most decent people I’ve ever met in my political life,” Graham said. “President Trump’s tweet today suggesting Attorney General Sessions pursue prosecution of a former political rival is highly inappropriate.”
If I were jeff sessions I would request of lindsey grahamnesty to NOT speak up on my behalf.
I like Sessions, because he is a conservative, however Sessions should have gone after Hillary and the Obama Administration members his first day in office. I am sick and tired of these criminal politicians never being prosecuted. Secondly, Sessions had no business recusing himself, with regard to the so called “Russian collusion”. Sessions is a nice man, but they need a strict law and order Attorney General, who is aggressive and who will go after the corrupt politicians.
Grahamnesty! Exactly… we could all use it. Can anyone see Lindsay knitting with a shower cap on? Can we PLEASE get some Grahamnesty!
I agree with 4liberty as t latest from Lindsey Grahmnesty is another ANTI AMERICAN bill written by the Anti S Chamber of Commerce to flood the USA with more criminals, make them all citizens & pretend they are Dreamers, age 40 & up? The same people that ran screaming demands through the halls of the US Congress waving Mexican flags at every turn – more DemoCRAP voters that are forever welfare. Sen. Jeff Sessions is the only member of the US Senate that has always stood for the rule of law as all the RINOs were paid to violate laws, allow criminal invasion & look at the drug/cartel/gangs they have placed in every state & every town in the USA because they do the bidding of LOBBYISTS ONLY & never the American citizen. Even now, they are lying about Obamacare – why hasn’t anyone asked the question about every member of the House & Senate & their staffs signing up for the latest RINO/Lobbyist NO Healthcare Bill? Remember, they were all supposed to be signed onto Obamacare as of Jan 1, 2014…..so they went running to Obama who ILLEGALLY made them a DC small business so they could be exempt.
I hope Mr Sessions will simply step down. President Trump should simply ask him to instead of attacking him with silly tweets.
Trump should just shut his mouth about Sessions. Politically it will cost him dearly. I, like Sessions was an early Trump supporter. This is just not the way you treat an employee, especially a long time loyal one. So he made a decision that Trump would not have made. Trump should pull up his big boy pants and go to work with the peoples business.
I only wish the matters could be worked out in private in the Oval Office between the president and his AG. On day one, the president should have told him what he wanted. On day one, the AG should have followed through. I know it is after the fact but I can’t help but think that matters could still be worked out between the two in the Oval Office.