Donald Trump points out Democrat hypocrisy over Russian face time

President Trump turned the tables on Democrats yesterday, mocking them for holding their own meetings with Russian officials even as they called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a special prosecutor to probe the campaign’s dealings with the country.
The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Schumer on Thursday said “it would be better for the country” if Sessions resigned after the revelation he met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign.
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Schumer responded to Trump on Twitter that he would “happily talk” under oath about his contact with “Mr. Putin & his associates,” which occurred in 2003 “in full view of the press.”
He added: “Would you & your team?”
But Trump wasn’t done trying to shove charges of hypocrisy in Democrats’ faces.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi denied yesterday she had ever met with Kislyak, saying “not with this Russian ambassador, no.”
But within hours, Politico unearthed a photo of Pelosi sitting across the table from Kislyak and other Russian officials in 2010 while she was House Speaker.
“I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump tweeted.
I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
A Pelosi spokeswoman tried to clarify that she meant she never had a private, one-on-one meeting with Kislyak, according to Politico.
The gaffe came just a day after Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri tried to make the case that it would be highly unusual for a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — which Sessions belonged to — to meet with the Russian Ambassador.
“I’ve been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years. No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever,” tweeted McCaskill.
But in fact McCaskill had contact with Kislyak twice, in both 2013 and 2015.
The Democratic misfires helped make Trump’s case that it’s not unusual for American politicians to meet with Russian diplomats.
New Scandal: Donald Trump accuses Obama of ‘wire-tapping’ his office before election
At the center of the Sessions case is whether the then-Alabama senator discussed the election with Kislyak when they met in September.
Sessions acknowledged Thursday: “Most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy. … This was in campaign season, but I don’t recall any specific political discussions.”
Sessions has recused himself from the federal investigation into Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential campaign.
The Russians borrowed Trump’s own accusations, hurled at Democrats Thursday night, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the scandal “a total witch hunt.”
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the pressure on Sessions resembled “the times of McCarthyism, which we thought were long over in the United States as a civilized country.”
Meanwhile, all nine Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that first held hearings on Sessions called for him to return for more testimony to explain his failure to disclose his meetings with Kislyak the first time.
But Democrats remain powerless to compel him to do so, and Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee’s chairman, said there are no plans to call Sessions back.
Trump also continued to slam Democrats for delaying the approval of his nominees.
“It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet,” Trump tweeted.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Donald Trump points out Democrat hypocrisy over Russian face time,
Liberal = HYPOCRITES = BOTOX PELOSI and her minions!
I am >SO GLAD< that Mr. Trump is MY President! He tells it like it is!!!
I also trust Mr. Putin more than any elected DemoncRAT. Mr. Putin is at least a Russian Patriot— DemoncRATS are just liars, thieves, tax and spend Progressives that give our money to all enemies of The USA—They are no better than their COPPER HEAD ancestors during the Great War of Northern Aggression. (AKA "The War Of Southern Rebellion. Remember Tammany Hall? The DemoncRATS have not changed their lying ans cheating ways since then. Today's DemoncRATS make Tammany Hall look like an Angelic Choir!
YES! YES! YES!
Go Trump! Shove their pathetic lies down their own throats. Worthless hypocrites. And don’t let up.
Get ’em on the ropes. Vicious jab to the thorax. The left hook. The brutal right uppercut to the jaw. Soul punch to the midsection. Then the patented Chuck Norris roundhouse kick.
FINISH THEM.
Man I love it when Trump goes into full-on attack mode. And the best part is this has gone on for several news cycles, so when the Dem voters see this evidence they will KNOW Trump is right and their guys are full of carp.
So sweet.
LINK
I love it when Trump blasts back at the Dems — and they just don’t know how to handle it because they’re so used to RINOs surrendering.
It would be better for America if Schumer, Pelosi and the Democrats just kept their big fat mouths shut. This fake news with the Russians will come back to bite them, Trump will make sure of that.
I think it’s time to just ignore all the mud slinging and outright lies of the demoncrats.
When an accusation is made, just point out the facts of hypocrisy, tell them to “Grow up and act like adults, not spoiled little children who for the first time are not getting their way.”
We have appeased these mental midgets for far too long. I say we treat them like adults and then leave it to them if they choose to act like adults. But when they pull this 3rd grade bull scat, quietly tell them to “Hush, the adults are talking.”
We have all seen the hypocrites, the lies, the cons, the deceptions of the Democrat Party, their whole philosophy is based on what is good for keeping the corrupt, self-serving Democrat party in power over the people.
Does it surprise anyone that Pelosi or Schumer would lie that they have met Putin or Russian ambassadors far more times than Jeff Session who they have demanded he recuse himself for the same reason? Pure Democratic liars & disgusting distorters of the truth!
I guess what surprises me most is, when are those on the left going to realize their politicians are making a mockery out of our government. Good, bad, ugly, beautiful, skinny, or fat, we all know that all they are doing is mud slinging! Hoping that something will stick so they can gather ’round like jackals and run it into the ground.
They are so concerned for America. My ***, they are. Hillary was the biggest crook in Washington. In hearings she would answer a question to start out, two sentences later she would claim she never said that, and that she never would say that. She is the very reason we lost innocent lives in Benghazi, and they are worried about Sessions answering a question one way, and then they twist for their purpose?
The DemoncRATS can swim in the oceans with impunity; The Sharks will not eat them:
It is called PROFESSIONAL COURTESY<!!!
Didn’t you just LOVE it when little Chuckie Schumer stood up there and self-righteously proclaimed that we MUST have an Attorney General who is unbiased and nonpartisan?
Wonder where his indignation was during the 8 YEARS that Eric Holder and LOW-RAT-ta Lynch TOTALLY corrupted the DOJ with their BIASED view that justice should ONLY be dispensed if you were of the RIGHT skin color and political persuasion?
He has a LOT OF GALL even making such a statement, considering the record of the SORRY EXCUSES for Attorney Generals that presided over OBAMA’S corrupt DOJ! Does Chuckie really believe our memories are THAT short? Seriously?
The country would be better off if Stretch Pelosi and up_Chuck Schumer both choked on a chicken bone today.
If you want to know what these liberal Democrats are up to, just look at what wrongdoing they accuse others of.
ABSOLUTELY, Overshadower! This tactic is STRAIGHT out of the Alinksi “Rules for Radicals” playbook: Accuse your opponents of what you are doing, yourself! And obviously ALL the LYING COMMUCRATS have committed that book to MEMORY and LIVE BY IT daily!
That’s a funny photo at the top of the article. Schumer looks like has a lustful “man crush” on Putin!
Without a smidgeon of doubt, Democrat hypocrisy is pervasive and virulent throughout the party. They are desperate in their search for “something to find;” and, it just makes them look weak, petty and small.
This quote is a “spot on” analysis: “All too many Democrats still refuse to own their own ‘dumpster fire’. They refuse to grapple with the hard reality that their own establishment united to foist a dishonest candidate on the American people. They keep trying to paint the election of 2016 as a battle between good and evil, between social progress and cultural darkness. This narrative is utterly false. The Democratic party has no moral high horse to mount, and no amount of post-election spin can sell Hillary Clinton as anything other than what she was, a corrupt machine politician who should have been spending her time finalizing her plea bargain, not campaigning for president of the United States.” — David French is a staff writer for National Review, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, and an attorney.
You are ALSO “spot on”, Radman. BEST definition of SHRILLARY’s shortcomings as a candiddate I have ever seen! Thanks for sharing! Now if the Commucrats were only capable of dealing with reality, instead of clinging to their pathetic DELUSIONS . . .
The Dems and their media mouthpieces are doing everything they can to distract from Trump’s speech and from allowing this administration to get on with the work of government. Remember Hillary said the enemy she was most proud of were Republicans, not Russia, North Korea, Iran. It seems as if the Dems also consider the voters to be their enemies. Can a coup be far behind?
Obama and his “shadow government” of Commucrat minions are actively engaged in sedition and TREASON! By refusing to recognize and accept the choices the American people made in the 2016 election, and trying to undermine and OVERTHROW that legally-elected government, they have crossed the line from “opposition” to flat-out TREASON. Obama and that nasty little Iranian TROLL Valerie Jarrett who moved in with him to wage this war need to be called out and charged with sedition and TREASON, then sent to GITMO with the REST of the terrorists.
Obama and his ilk are ENDANGERING this country by attacking its very FOUNDATION–which is the PEACEFUL transfer of power from one Presidential administration to another. What happened after the 2016 elections was ANYTHING but a “PEACEFUL” transition and these lousy, anti-American, power-hungry COMMUCRATS need to be held ACCOUNTABLE for their REFUSAL to allow that time-honored American tradition to take place.
Et tu, Democrats: http://conservativebyte.com/2017/03/guess-which-hillary-employee-received-35-million-from-putin-connected-russian-govt-fund/
Hillary-Russia-Uranium- Clinton Family Foundation…Incestuous!
Considering how handsomely the RUSSIANS benefited from Obama’s time in office to expand their territory and their influence in the Middle East, plus obtaining a HUGE supply of uranium to pass on to their nuclear-hungry buddies in Iran, thanks to SHRILLARY’s greed for slush fund donations/bribes, I half suspect the Russians are in CAHOOTS with the Commucrats to undermine and overthrow President Trump!
After all, Obama’s administration AND Congressional Democrats “consulted” with Russia EXTENSIVELY while crafting that infamous “IRAN DEAL,” and Obama is willing to do ALMOST ANYTHING to prevent that deal from being overturned, which Trump has vowed to do. I suspect the Russians are EQUALLY eager to prevent that “deal”–which is of SUCH benefit to their allies in Tehran and their ambitions to expand their influence in the Middle East–from being overturned by Trump.
What BETTER way for Russia to accomplish that than by fanning the flames of these RIDICULOUS “Russian connection” allegations by PRETENDING to be Pro-Trump, while SECRETLY feeding the Commucrats all KINDS of misinformation “evidence” to plant in the media and lie about in their attempts to delegitimize President Trump?
Trump tweeted earlier today, Obama had his phone tapped
Why worry about the Russians when we had a sitting administration subverting the government by abusing the power of his office to influence the election
Yes, Jota__, and while the DEPUTY AG is busy investigating the non-existent “Russian connection”, SESSIONS needs to be investigating THIS, and holding Obama ACCOUNTABLE for his TREASON.
Try as the Dems want to blame the Republicans after a few days of accusation it always come back that they have done worse but nothing is made of it. The same Russian that they claim met with Sessions visited the WH 22 times during 2016. And then there is the case of where Obama got caught on a hot mic telling the Russians he could do more when re-elected. That tells us right there that Obama is not if favor of our Country.
Is it my imagination or does Schumer look like he just slipped his member into something that feels real good? He appeared this way in another photo of himself and the Russian Ambassador.
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!” The Democrats should make sure their own house is in order before casting aspersions on that of the Republicans. Since all of this took place on Obama’s watch why was there no hint of impropriety until his chosen successor lost the election. Could it have been a set-up to cover their own dealings? Today with nearly everyone having a camera in their phones someone is always watching and recording.
joe, the Commucrats know DAMNED WELL their house is NOT in order, but they count on their media lapdogs to IGNORE any crimes they are committing, while screaming NON-STOP about President Trump’s NON-EXISTENT transgressions. What they don’t seem to realize is that their mainstream media branch of the Commucrat Party has been SO discredited by their bias and dishonesty that the majority of Americans no longer trust them as a source of “news”, so a LOT of their propagandizing is falling on DEAF–or at LEAST MISTRUSTFUL–ears.
If President Trump is going to get the TRUTH out there, he certainly cannot count on the WORTHLESS leftist media to report it! Therefore he has NO CHOICE but to resort to things like Twitter and his “weekly addresses” direct to the people on-line–to counter the LIES the dishonest media is broadcasting nonstop as “news”.
I remember, with some shame, that my Mother asked if I was an elected Democrat?…panicked and afraid she would find out I was or might be, I said “No Mother…I play the piano in a house of Prostitution for a living”….
She took a deep breath and said “Oh I’m so relieved…I had hoped you doing something honorable and not immoral for a living, I am now satisfied you are!”
Should we not investigate John Podestas company which made millions by ties to Russian uranium? And how his friends in the State Dept may have helped him along?
I have known for many years that Democrats were liars, hypocrites, thieves, and demented. Their hypocritical nature is now showing….
Schumer wants AG Sessions to resign, to impeach him, to have a special prosecutor when just a few years ago he was standing eating Krispy Kreme donuts and drinking coffee with Putin. Sen. Claire McCaskill said she never met with the Russians, yet just a few years ago she was on tape bragging about meeting with the Russians.
Senator Jeff Sessions met with the Russian Ambassador in his function as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as President Obama arranged the meeting.
Senator Jess Sessions met with the Russian Ambassador one other time when he was in the Senate but did not speak about the Trump campaign.
So much for the witches on a warpath and hunt.