Donald Trump points out Democrat hypocrisy over Russian face time

President Trump turned the tables on Democrats yesterday, mocking them for holding their own meetings with Russian officials even as they called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a special prosecutor to probe the campaign’s dealings with the country.

The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Schumer on Thursday said “it would be better for the country” if Sessions resigned after the revelation he met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Schumer responded to Trump on Twitter that he would “happily talk” under oath about his contact with “Mr. Putin & his associates,” which occurred in 2003 “in full view of the press.”

He added: “Would you & your team?”

But Trump wasn’t done trying to shove charges of hypocrisy in Democrats’ faces.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi denied yesterday she had ever met with Kislyak, saying “not with this Russian ambassador, no.”

But within hours, Politico unearthed a photo of Pelosi sitting across the table from Kislyak and other Russian officials in 2010 while she was House Speaker.

“I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump tweeted.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

A Pelosi spokeswoman tried to clarify that she meant she never had a private, one-on-one meeting with Kislyak, according to Politico.

The gaffe came just a day after Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri tried to make the case that it would be highly unusual for a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — which Sessions belonged to — to meet with the Russian Ambassador.

“I’ve been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years. No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever,” tweeted McCaskill.

But in fact McCaskill had contact with Kislyak twice, in both 2013 and 2015.

The Democratic misfires helped make Trump’s case that it’s not unusual for American politicians to meet with Russian diplomats.

New Scandal: Donald Trump accuses Obama of ‘wire-tapping’ his office before election

At the center of the Sessions case is whether the then-Alabama senator discussed the election with Kislyak when they met in September.

Sessions acknowledged Thursday: “Most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy. … This was in campaign season, but I don’t recall any specific political discussions.”

Sessions has recused himself from the federal investigation into Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Russians borrowed Trump’s own accusations, hurled at Democrats Thursday night, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the scandal “a total witch hunt.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the pressure on Sessions resembled “the times of McCarthyism, which we thought were long over in the United States as a civilized country.”

Meanwhile, all nine Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that first held hearings on Sessions called for him to return for more testimony to explain his failure to disclose his meetings with Kislyak the first time.

But Democrats remain powerless to compel him to do so, and Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee’s chairman, said there are no plans to call Sessions back.

Trump also continued to slam Democrats for delaying the approval of his nominees.

“It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet,” Trump tweeted.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 7.4/10 (7 votes cast)

, 7.4 out of 10 based on 7 ratings