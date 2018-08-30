Donald Trump Jr. tells Chelsea Handler to stay away from politics: ‘No reason to suck at two things’

Donald Trump Jr. fired back at Chelsea Handler in a series of tweets Tuesday after the comedian suggested that the president’s eldest son would “flip” against his father in Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I can’t wait for Donald Trump junior to flip on his father,” Ms. Handler tweeted to her more than 8 million followers Monday evening. “That’s going to be awesome.”

Mr. Trump Jr. shot back by telling Ms. Handler to stick to comedy.

I’d say stick to comedy but you weren’t funny enough to avoid cancellation of your Netflix show. Stay away from politics — no reason to suck at two things. https://t.co/TWaIdU0d71

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Hey Chelsea, now that your show is canceled it’s not too late to make good on your promise. Really no excuse for you to stay anymore. Chelsea Handler Insists She’ll Leave the U.S. if Donald Trump Becomes President https://t.co/ai6gb2Css7 via @thr

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Ms. Handler announced in October of last year that her Netflix show, “Chelsea,” was being canceled after two seasons. She explained it was her decision to end the show to focus more on political activism in fighting President Trump.

Mr. Trump Jr.’s tweets caught the attention of conservative actor James Woods, who made a sexually suggestive tweet that many commenters deemed sexist. Mr. Trump Jr. also caught heat for seemingly endorsing Mr. Woods’ tweet.

Think it’s safe to say she has sucked at way more than two things… https://t.co/aK4n1l0Yw7

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2018

Solid point… https://t.co/eo6sHPtGW0

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 29, 2018

Hey @IvankaTrump – know you’re a champion for women and wanted to make sure you saw this solid sexist #BeBesting https://t.co/TxoC8q2zSx

— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) August 29, 2018

It’s not the first time Mr. Trump Jr. has sparred with Ms. Handler on Twitter. In March of last year, he blasted the comedian for a “sick tweet” regarding his younger brother Eric.

After Eric Trump and his wife Lara announced they were expecting a baby boy, Ms. Handler snarked: “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

Mr. Trump Jr. blasted the comedian for the spelling error and said her comment demonstrated the “liberal elite’s real hatred” for “mainstream America.”

