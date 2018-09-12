Donald Trump Jr. rips MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough over 9/11 op-ed

Donald Trump Jr. laid into MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for his op-ed calling the Trump administration a worse threat to the country than the terrorist attacks.
In the op-ed, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, Mr. Scarborough argued that President Trump was damaging America more than “any foreign adversary ever could.”
“Osama bin Laden was killed by SEAL Team 6 before he accomplished that goal. Other tyrants who tried to do the same were consigned to the ash heap of history. The question for voters this fall is whether their country will move beyond this troubled chapter in history or whether they will continue supporting a politician who has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could,” he concluded.
The president’s son took to Twitter to denounce the column and its timing as obscene.
Joe you owe an apology to the 3000+ families who lost loved ones on this tragic day. Injecting politics today is disgraceful and only shows how irrelevant and deranged you’ve become. https://t.co/tFncxA5CQT
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2018
“Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News that “shamelessly exploiting the death of 3,000 Americans in an attempt to do political damage to President Trump is a new low, even for Joe Scarborough.” https://t.co/qo3OLYJmU2
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) September 11, 2018
After the column had begun to attract criticism, Mr. Scarborough acknowledged that his words might be read differently on a Sept. 11.
“On September 11th, I’ll read the column again and think about whether I could have said the same thing in a way less offensive to Trump supporters on September 11th,” he said on Twitter.
On September 11th, I’ll read the column again and think about whether I could have said the same thing in a way less offensive to Trump supporters on September 11th.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018
At least one Sept. 11 first-responder wasn’t having any of Mr. Scarborough’s backtracking. “As a nyc firefighter I detest every word you wrote! You will never understand what it’s like to lose 343 of your brothers in one day. U should truly be ashamed you wrote this,” wrote a Twitter user named “hammerhd.”
The lead art on Mr. Scarborough’s Twitter page Tuesday was the iconic image of several New York firefighters raising the U.S. flag amid the rubble that morning.
Mr. Trump also retweeted criticisms of Mr. Scarborough by conservative strategists Chris Barron and Dan Bongino, in which the former man called the column “a new low, even for Joe Scarborough” and the latter saying the “sick” and “deranged” column means “Joe Scarborough should hang his disturbed head in shame and he should resign from public life forever after this shameful analogy.”
You are a disgrace! How dare you? You owe an apology to all those families affected by 9/11, to all American citizens and to President Trump. You are lower than a crippled cricket’s ***! You’re a liar and a cheat in more ways than one!
I can’t figure out if Joe Scarborough looks more like Beaker from the Muppets or Butthead from Bevis and Butthead.
Can anyone help?
Joe Scarborough is a disgrace to his profession !
You know, joe, with that mouth of yours open like the one shown above, it’s no wonder what will spew out of it. You are a classless jack-***. You hit bottom soil on that one.. bottom soil like what lingers at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Please… take your girl-friend and head somewhere else, like somewhere deep in the Amazon where, I’m sure you will be welcome cuz you sure are not here.
Never mind the fact saying a duly elected President of the United States of American is more a threat than a terrorist is to be siding with the terrorist
This derangement syndrome is causing them to completely lose their mind
I am just wondering whether Scarborough’s paycheck is signed by the DNC or whether George Soros signs it personally.
Hey Joe, you have a damaged air space between your ears, but what does one expect from a liberal loon, who left his wife, for another liberal airhead named Mika!
I lived in NY at the time of the attacks, family members worked in nearby buildings and saw people leaping to their death, this is nothing to reduce in severity. To compare a politician that you don’t like to a group of terrorist who killed thousands of innocent people in THREE attacks on our soil (Trade Centers, Pentagon, and the flight over PA) is simply wrong. If a Republican has said something like that about Pres. Obama they would have been vilified and taken to task justifiably. Why is the left letting this go? Could it be they agree? If they do (and I think that they do) it is just one more reason for us to get out and vote in Nov. so they cannot gain control again.
I assume that Scarborough can not even manage a 25 hour period of reflection, thinking it would have been better a day earlier or later.
Some Americans still mourn and honor the dead from Pearl Harbor, Chosan, Khe Sahn, Somalia.