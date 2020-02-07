Donald Trump Jr: Pelosi praying for president as likely as Satan quoting scripture

Donald Trump Jr. prompted some eyerolls from the more theologically literate segments of social media Thursday while taking a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president’s eldest son re-tweeted a clip from the National Prayer Breakfast in which President Trump doubted, without naming her, Mrs. Pelosi’s claim that she regularly prays for the president.

The younger Mr. Trump doubled down on the doubt.

“Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures,” he tweeted Thursday.

Numerous Christians on Twitter and elsewhere in social media promptly pointed out that one of the most famous scenes in the Bible features Satan doing exactly that — and to Jesus Himself.

The Rev. Matthew Schneider, among others, cited Matthew 4:5-6, part of a narrative commonly referred to as the Temptation of Christ. The encounter is also featured in the Gospels of Mark and Luke.

“The devil… said to him, ‘If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down; for it is written [in the Scriptures], “He will give his angels charge of you,” and “On their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone,” Father Schneider posted, quoting the relevant verses in Matthew.

In his next tweet, the priest noted Jesus’s response in the next verse, Matthew 4:7.

“Jesus said to him, ‘Again it is written, “You shall not tempt the Lord your God,”‘” Matthew wrote, prompting Father Schneider to comment: “So Jesus … answered the devil quoting Scriptures in mischievous ways.”

