Donald Trump Jr. fires back at Kirsten Gillibrand’s claim ‘future is female’

Donald Trump Jr. had a few thoughts Wednesday about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s claim that the “future is female.”
“When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them?” the president’s eldest son tweeted to the New York Democrat.
Mrs. Gillibrand tweeted Tuesday evening that the future is “female,” “intersectional” and “powered by our belief in one another.”
Mr. Trump said the argument was not a “winning platform” for the senator.
Mr. Trump has criticized aspects of the #MeToo movement in the past, saying he worries that his sons will someday have their lives destroyed due to baseless accusations.
Other conservatives also criticized Mrs. Gillibrand’s claim, including Sen. Marco Rubio, who said the future is “AMERICAN.”
this what i have been talking about estrogen rule.
This woman has probably set gender equality back 50 years. The “me to” movement will cost women many jobs. Men will refuse to work with women because they can end a man’s career with an accusation that may be totally false. Her position will damage her cause more than she can imagine.
Socialist idiots such as this feminist anti American Gillibrand are so arrogant, delusional, and conceited that they think they can run for president.
The future belongs to God alone. Do not brag about that over which you have no control. Men and women are not rivals — they are to complement one another as equals.
Could she have made a more divisive, bigoted statement? I think not.
We’ve already had a woman that ego put her above law and all others. Do we really have to endure another one? Is Democrats even capable anymore of peace and calm? Of live and let live? Of accepting people for who they are or walk away? Of working together for the best of ALL Without FIRST looking to see what color they are or what sex? HOW ABOUT LETTING AMERICA RETURN “HOME” ? EGO S HAVE BECAME WAY TO COSTLY AGAINST AGAINST ” OUR COUNTRY”
Hey Kirsten, revelation…not all females think like you, nor do we wear pink pussy hats. We don’t support Planned Parenthood, nor do we think all males are awful. Wonder what your male constituents think of your childish views??? Aren’t you suppose to represent all???