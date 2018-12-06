Donald Trump Jr. fires back at Kirsten Gillibrand’s claim ‘future is female’

Donald Trump Jr. had a few thoughts Wednesday about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s claim that the “future is female.”

“When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them?” the president’s eldest son tweeted to the New York Democrat.

Mrs. Gillibrand tweeted Tuesday evening that the future is “female,” “intersectional” and “powered by our belief in one another.”

Our future is: Female Intersectional Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started.

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Mr. Trump said the argument was not a “winning platform” for the senator.

Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them? Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you. https://t.co/pCu0GbPyAi

Mr. Trump has criticized aspects of the #MeToo movement in the past, saying he worries that his sons will someday have their lives destroyed due to baseless accusations.

Other conservatives also criticized Mrs. Gillibrand’s claim, including Sen. Marco Rubio, who said the future is “AMERICAN.”

Our future is: AMERICAN An identity based not on gender,race,ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life,liberty & the pursuit of happiness. https://t.co/3Z9QckcaOX

