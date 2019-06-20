Donald Trump Jr. blasts Teen Vogue for op-ed declaring that ‘sex work is real work’

Teen Vogue is getting blasted online for an op-ed that declares, “sex work is real work.”

Tlaleng Mofokeng, doctor and founder of Nalane for Reproductive Justice, argues in the piece that prostitution should be decriminalized worldwide and that sex workers deserve “fair labor practices” and “access to evidence-based care.”

Yes, sex work is real work! https://t.co/v9T3b7eBj6 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 16, 2019

“The idea of purchasing intimacy and paying for the services can be affirming for many people who need human connection, friendship, and emotional support,” reads the piece. “Still, continued criminalization of sex work and sex workers is a form of violence by governments and contributes to the high level of stigma and discrimination.”

Dr. Mofokeng writes in the op-ed that sex work and sex worker rights are “women’s rights, health rights, labor rights, and the litmus test for intersectional feminism.”

While the article was published in April, it’s getting new attention on social media after Teen Vogue tweeted it out on Father’s Day.

Twitter users were quick to criticize the magazine for publishing a piece marketed toward teen girls that seemingly glorifies prostitution.

“This is how deranged the left is,” Donald Trump Jr., the president eldest son, tweeted Tuesday. “Imagine trying to normalize this to a teen and even preteen audience!?! Maybe start with STEM before jumping to prostitution as a career choice for our young women. Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth.”

Thousands of little girls are sexually exploited and trafficked every day by manipulative rapists & pimps and @teenvogue is telling them it’s like getting a job at a smoothie shop. Teen Vogue is a sex trafficker’s best friend. https://t.co/epLrK9qGpU

— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 17, 2019

Was there not ONE editor at Teen Vogue that thought, “hey, maybe this article isn’t appropriate for our audience?” TEEN Vogue. https://t.co/nNpuuoMvLH

— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 17, 2019

No surprise @TeenVogue wants to normalize sex work to teens. The publication released stories explaining “How To Get An Abortion If You’re A Teen” and “How To Sext-Safely.” That’s the kind of content they’re serving up regularly. Via @DailyCaller https://t.co/1BcSThHZJQ

— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 18, 2019

I can’t believe they would print this filth in a teenage magazine. I am terrified to have kids one day.

— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 17, 2019

I’ve been telling you all to not let your kids read Teen Vogue for a long time. This is why. In the past year they’ve promoted prostitution, anal sex guides, demeaned non-kinky sex as “basic”, promoted abortions as no big deal & how to get one without parents knowing. https://t.co/ocmeSxsjbe

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 17, 2019

