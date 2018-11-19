Donald Trump gives Matt Whitaker free rein over Robert Mueller probe

President Trump on Sunday said he is giving acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker free rein over special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, including limiting or shutting down the investigation.
“It’s going to be up to him,” Mr. Trump said in an interview aired on Fox News Sunday.” “I wouldn’t get involved.”
Mr. Trump’s pick of Mr. Whitaker, the former chief of staff to ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and outspoken critic of the Mueller probe, ignited renewed accusations that the president was trying to squelch the investigation.
Democrats and some Republicans have called on Mr. Trump to find another attorney general. And Senate Democrats, with support from Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, are pushing legislation to protect the Mueller probe.
Mr. Trump said he was unaware of Mr. Whitaker’s previous public remarks criticizing the probe and saying there was no Trump campaign collusion with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race.
But the president commended Mr. Whitaker for taking that view.
“He’s right. What do you do when a person is right. There is no collusion,” Mr. Trump said.
The president wondered aloud whether he was supposed to pick an attorney general who believed there was collusion.
I think the new guy should open a parallel investigations into hillary, stacy abrams, VOTER FRAUD and WHO aids and abets illegal voting.
Announce THAT and they will forget about meuller.
As to all these leftist commucrats frothing over, “Matt’s stated publicly his distrust of the Mueller investigation, needs to go because of his bias”. I SAY TOO bloody bad.
Well, neutral is now a right leaning bias. Darned near horizontal when viewed by the Democrat base.
He could have called trump every name in the blue book and if he ended with …”However, I’m not sure about Russian collusion…” it would be no different.
In this the Left knows no compromise. “You are either with us or against us.” If you are against them there is no better time than the present to discredit or outright eliminate you.
Once again, President Trump has put the Demoncrats’ panties in a wad.** He made an INTERIM appointment of an ACTING AG. When President Trump appoints a new [not acting] AG, that individual will be presented to The Senate for confirmation. Meanwhile, the ACTING AG will have to do the job he’s been TEMPORARILY given. Of course, the Demoncrats will find a liberal judge somewhere who’ll make another extra-constitutional ruling on this issue; and said extra-constitutional ruling should be ignored by The President and the entire Executive Branch.
**I know some of the Demoncrats claim to be men, but I suspect they also wear female undergarments.