Donald Trump exploits journalists’ ‘own narcissism’: ‘They’re personally wounded’

Comedian Jon Stewart has a message for journalists: Stop taking President Trump’s comments personally.
The former host of “The Daily Show” joined fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour this week for a wide-ranging interview that covered the current U.S. political landscape. Mr. Stewart said that members of the media engage in a losing battle with Mr. Trump when they allow their egos to get in the way of objective reporting.
“I think journalists have taken it personally,” he told the network’s chief international anchor for an interview on Tuesday. “They’re personally wounded and offended by this man. He baits them, and they dive in. What’s he’s done well, I’ve thought, is appeal to their own narcissism, their own ego. … The journalists stand up and say, ‘We are noble! We are honorable! How dare you, sir!’ And they take it personally, and now he’s changed the conversation to not that his policies are silly or not working or any of those other things.”
Mr. Stewart, speaking from London’s Royal Albert Hall, added that networks seem to saturate the media landscape with Mr. Trump because the potential advertising revenue is too enticing to pass up.
“You’ve got to make money, too. You’ve got bills to pay, man,” he said. “You’ve got electric bills. You’ve got food. You know? This guy is giving you guys all cash. … It’s all about the fight. He’s able to tune out everything else and get people focused on the fight — and he’s going to win that fight.”
Ms. Amanpour countered that “bean counters” were more concerned with ratings and revenue.
“We, the journalists — we, I think, believe our job is to navigate the truth and do the fact-checking and all the rest of it,” she said.
President Trump has been able to appeal to journalists’ “own narcissism” by attacking them, says Jon Stewart. “They take it personally, and now he’s changed the conversation to, not that his policies are silly or not working … it’s all about the fight.” pic.twitter.com/2N3V5NqZ6Q
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) October 30, 2018
Simple concept, there is no way to make a winning argument which lacks bases in truth
Sure, people hide lies all the time in their arguments but they are only concealed by what is true
The media has gotten so used to hiding lies they think an argument of only lies will do
And when there are competing arguments the one which has the most truth wins
That is why they are losing the argument, they lie too much
” our job is to navigate the truth and do the fact-checking”
HUH?? Right! CNN journalists MIGHT navigate the truth and do the fact-checking. And then they write their articles the way they WANT the truth to be or the way they were paid to write their articles.
Jon Stewart thinks President Trump’s policies are not working?
Amanpourexcuseforajournalist claims it is about the truth. That is why the charge of fake news attacks her egocentric identity. She wouldn’t recognize the gravity of the truth if an acorn hit her on the top of her head.
But, his policies ARE working. The economy is better than it has been since the first Bush. Foreign governments are no longer running rough shod over American priorities, and our enemies KNOW that there are and will be consequences for their actions. Too Bad all the Liberal snowflake P**sies don’t like it.
Think of the old European aristocracy. The Lords and Ladies who strutted about and looked down on everyone else. The idea that they would starve to death or freeze, or be forced to wear rags if those lower classes did not exist never crosses their minds.
And this is the mind set of the left wing social elitists who live their lives sheltered from reality. They argue against what they see as animal cruelty, even though animals are killed to get their food. They rage against global warning while flying across the country on a weekend to see a play. The news media are a part of these people. They produce nothing tangible and get huge sums of money to spout their own opinions to the unwashed masses.
IF THESE JOURNALISTS ARE SEEKING THE TRUTH THEY ALL KNOW THAT THEY ARE ALL DEMOCRATIC LIARS AND THAT THESE LIES ARE KILLING THE DEMOCRATS