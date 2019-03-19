Donald Trump donates quarterly salary to Department of Homeland Security
Posted On 11:30 am March 19, 2019
President Trump said Monday night he’s donating his quarterly salary of $100,000 to the Department of Homeland Security.
Since the start of his presidency, Mr. Trump has donated his earnings each quarter to different federal agencies. The DHS is in charge of border security.
Mr. Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying “there would be hell to pay from the fake news media” if he didn’t keep his word.
Our wonderful major news media I’m sure will totally ignore Trumps donation, as always, can’t say anything good about him you know. The Progressive Socialist will get you if you do.