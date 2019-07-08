Donald Trump congratulates U.S. team for winning Women’s World Cup despite their ugly comments

President Trump congratulated the U.S. women’s national soccer team for winning the Women’s World Cup in a tweet Sunday afternoon, but he did not include any mention of whether he’d invite them to the White House.

“Great and exciting play,” Trump wrote. “America is proud of you all!”

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The Americans beat Netherlands 2-0 in the final match Sunday in Lyon, France. They went undefeated for the entire tournament.

Some of their players have made known they would not go to Washington if Trump invited the team to honor a victory. Captain Megan Rapinoe said earlier in the tournament that she’s “not going to the f—— White House.”

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump responded to Rapinoe’s marks with a series of tweets June 26, in which he said, “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump has been known to “disinvite” or otherwise withhold an invitation to the White House from a championship team.

He rescinded the Golden State Warriors’ invitation in 2017 when Steph Curry said he did not want to go, and the White House abruptly canceled a party for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after reports indicated very few players planned to attend.

