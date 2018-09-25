Donald Trump: ‘Absolute no’ on statehood for Puerto Rico

President Trump said Monday that statehood for Puerto Rico is an “absolute no” as long as critics, such as the mayor of San Juan, are in office.
“With the mayor of San Juan as incompetent as she is and as bad as she is, Puerto Rico shouldn’t be talking about statehood until they get some people that really know what they’re doing,” Mr. Trump said in a radio interview with Geraldo Rivera.
He blasted Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of the capital city, as a “horror show” who was “so disrespectful” to military and Federal Emergency Management Agency responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which decimated the island a year ago. He accused her and other leaders on the island territory of botching FEMA deliveries.
CBS News reported this month that millions of water bottles were left on a tarmac on the island. It was FEMA’s responsibility to distribute them, according to the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.
Mr. Trump also faulted the island’s beleaguered electrical grid for problems recovering from the storm.
Ms. Cruz dismissed the president’s comments to The Associated Press, saying they were an effort to avoid responsibility for his administration’s “negligence” in its response to the Category 5 hurricane. “He looks for any excuse to divert attention,” she said.
She called it a “great honor” to be singled out by the president. “It highlights that he knows that while he was playing golf at Mar-a-Lago, I was up to my waist in water and human waste” during the storm.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello also pushed back against Mr. Trump’s comments Monday and the “unequal and colonial relationship” between the island and the mainland.
“The president said he is not in favor of statehood for the people of Puerto Rico based on a personal feud with a local mayor,” Mr. Rossello said in a statement. “This is an insensitive, disrespectful comment to over 3 million Americans who live in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.”
Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez, the island’s non-voting representative in Congress, also countered the president’s statements on Twitter while criticizing Ms. Cruz.
Ms. Gonzalez in June introduced legislation to grant statehood for Puerto Rico.
“Equality 4 Puerto Ricans shouldn’t be held up by one bad mayor who’s leaving office in 2020 & do not represent the people who voted twice for statehood,” she tweeted.
Mr. Trump’s comments come two weeks after he rejected a study that found nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, saying the death toll was politically motivated.
The government of Puerto Rico raised the official count from 64 to 2,947 after the independent study by George Washington University was published.
“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000,” Mr. Trump tweeted.
“This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”
The president stuck by that sentiment in Monday’s interview, saying the dramatic increase of deaths is “not explainable.”
Another option — if they keep harping about statehood, trade PR to Canada and let Ottawa deal with it, [semi-sarky]given that it has considerable experience doing similar[/semi-sarky]!
Millions of water bottles delivered to PR’s front door (the tarmac) and their Governor and mayor wanted to piss and moan about who is responsible for delivering them from there throughout the distressed areas? Typical dyed-in-the-wool liberal response; once delivered to the people, which government agency would then be responsible for removing the cap from the bottle and pouring it down their ungrateful throats. As for Statehood? Are you kidding me? What we do not need is another welfare hood-project filled with ‘ne’er-do-wells’ (and for that matter ‘ne’er-do-anythings’) to support like the majority of our welfare recipients stateside that are unwilling to lift a finger to help themselves. It had been reported that when supplies did arrive during the hurricane relief efforts, PR truck drivers refused to deliver any materials unless they were paid a jacked-up price of $50 an hour to do so. Shows you where their true intents lie. Their desire for statehood is rooted in greed and the liberal mantra: “Let someone else do the work and pay our way…Let’s par-tay!”. Now, instead of using all funds available for rebuilding, they wish to congratulate themselves with monetary reward (from the relief fund)…..having done nothing evidentiary that would suggest they would have earned a pittance of it.
PLus as we saw in a # of news reports, FOOD WAS IN THEIR warehouses, after FEMA delivered them. THEY REFUSED to get them to where they were needed. SO FEMA did their job.
No statehood ever, but better to terminate their being a territory. Let them fare on their own because we are sick and tired of huge amounts of our tax money keeps the democrats there fat and happy while nothing gets done and it is all our fault. We do not need this territory to the agreement can be repealed/removed and the sooner the better. Let’s email Trump to remove this territory to be on its own and no longer accepted as American citizens. We did not know about this territory being taken over and their lazy democrat citizens made citizens. Even Fl would like to see them gone and citizenship revoked, which can also be done. Time to grow up, PR, and you either make it or you don’t on your own. You are valueless, robbing us and then blaming us for everything you have never wanted to do for yourselves. Quiero que sea otra vez libre de mi pais y solamente viviendo como se puede sin nada de nuestro dinero ni asistencia. Basta!
Are you saying hand them sovereignty (the full-blown version, they need to start from dirt — rather than Meech-Lake-esque “sovereignty-association”)? If so, I’ll second, third…10-millionth it!
+2000 to that suggestion Chrose. Tell those in PR, no longer will we keep you under our wing. You are now your own country.. LIVE WITH IT!
That is all we need, another liberal cesspool state. Look at what voting liberal got Puerto Rico.
Let Cuba annex them! Then they’ll be real happy!
Having only heard of the October Crisis (in which Cuba was deeply involved — not same as Cuban Crisis, happened 8 years later) after-the-fact, I like that idea!
But what would we do with Gitmo?
“I was up to my waist in water and human waste.” LIE. This brainless trollop IS human waste. We don’t need this third world ****hole to become a State. Thank you President Trump.
President Trump “………saying the death toll was politically motivated.”
“……saying the falsely inflated numbers were politically motivated. ”
Fixed it for ya!.