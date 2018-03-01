Don Young: If Jews had guns, they wouldn’t have burned

Alaska’s Republican congressman, Don Young, suggested during a speech that touched on gun control that if Jews during Adolf Hitler days in Germany had been armed, they wouldn’t have been put in the ovens and killed.
His words, predictably enough, generated outcry among the snowflakes on the left. But why? Tyrants and dictators hate guns in the hands of their citizenry for a reason. That’s just common sense.
Young made the remark while speaking before the Alaska Municipal League and fielding a question about gun control from Democrat Dimitri Shein, who’s running for Young’s congressional seat.
His thoughts?
Young said, the Daily Mail reported: “How many Jews were put in the ovens because they were unarmed?”
That’s been a question that’s been posed and pondered on previous occasions — always to the utter disgust of the gun-controlling left. But facts are facts.
And facts are that Germany’s Weimar Republic started a gun registry in the 1920s, which was then used by Nazis to exert greater controls for evil purposes against Jews.
From the National Review: “In 1933, the ultimate extremist group, led by Adolf Hitler, seized power and used the [registry] records to identify, disarm, and attack political opponents and Jews. Constitutional rights were suspends, and mass searches for and seizures of guns and dissident publications ensued. Police revoked gun license of Social Democrats and others who were not ‘politically reliable.’ ”
A few years later, Hitler ushered in the Gun Control Act; following, Jews were ordered to give the government all their firearms. And following that: The Night of the Broken Glass.
Stephen Halbrook, a research fellow with the Independent Institute, wrote similarly in his “Gun Control in the Third Reich” book.
“A skeptic could surmise that a better-armed populace might have made no difference,” the Independent Institute wrote, citing Halbrook’s work, “but the National Socialist regime certainly did not think so — it ruthlessly suppressed firearm ownership by disfavored groups.”
The left likes to pooh-pooh any suggestion that firearms serve as surefire citizenry defenses against government encroachments on individual liberties, preferring instead to insist such ideas are tin-foil hat conspiracies. But history’s clear. When dictators want to dictate, they do so best when the citizens are defenseless.
Maybe guns wouldn’t have saved all the Jews from Hitler’s savagery and murder. But they would’ve saved some.
They would’ve given a bit of a fighting chance to at least some gun-owning Jews. And if the left’s all about the idea that “saving just one person” is reason enough to enact regulations, well then, that door swings both ways.
The idea that just one individual who legally owns a gun might be able to save self or another by fighting off an attacker ought to be cause to keep the Second Amendment strong.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
The DemoRATS want in increments to take away guns from the populace and when all of the guns are taken away from the citizens, the communist DemoRATS will be telling everyone what to do. The DemoRAT party is going to be the only party in America, as the illegal aliens all vote DemoRAT. Look at Pennsylvania, where 100,000 illegal aliens are registered to vote. As I have stated in prior columns, Jeff Sessions should be sending Federal Marshals into these states to arrest these politicians, but he is a do nothing. I heard on Fox News yesterday, when Trump got into it with his tweet aimed as Sessions, Sessions went out to dinner with Rod Rosenstein last night to spite Trump. Rosenstein being involved with the Fake Dossier and Uranium One. Sessions is a joke.
“None so blind as those who won’t see”…..M.O. of today’s culture.
Eyes Wide Shut
And when history shows Don is right, that time and time again, ones those in power disarm the population, they are killed, HOW ANYONE can be outraged at him telling the truth is beyond me..
If the Jews continued to own guns, and many did in spite of the laws, they still would have been overwhelmed but could have taken a lot of goose-stepping Nazi’s down with them. The polish army was armed to the teeth but could not stand up to the treachery of being invaded first but the National SOCIALIST Germans from the west, and the Stalinist socialist communists from the east who conspired and divided the spoils. More damage was done to the Germans themselves who lost over 27 million people, not because their people were not armed with guns, but were not armed with the truth. Hitler did much more damage when he FIRST took over the media in mind alteration than when he later took over the guns. When people are armed with the truth, they choose leaders who pose no threat to them. Until our American media is recaptured from similar SOCIALIST party interests and again reports the news instead of creating and manipulating the news, Americans will remain in the Same jeopardy today as the German people were in in the 1930s. First, Hitler took over the media, then he promised free healthcare, then he took away the guns,,,,,sound familiar? Historically in America it is our fixation upon the TRUTH which has set and kept us Free. Today to a high degree, the media is no longer the message, but the Enemy.
You wouldn’t need enough Jews with guns to overthrow the Nazis. If you had just enough to hold out as pockets of resistance, it would have changed the calculus of trying to exterminate them. It wouldn’t be worth the effort.
Also, successful resistance fighters prove there’s hope in trying to resist the iron boot of Hitler’s Germany. When there’s no hope, you tell yourself that if you just do what they say, they might go more kindly with you. And we saw how that turned out. Tyrants don’t have mercy on the weak and defenseless. They only see an easy kill.
Democrats want us all weak and defenseless. Not only that, but they practically WORSHIP the idea with their victimhood virtue signalling in their race to the bottom of the biggest victim pile. If you think the modern Democrat spends all day thinking about anything other than their own victimhood, you haven’t been paying attention.
Democrats look at blacks and see only victims. Do blacks get any special treatment for this? Of course not. Because the Dem leaders are also tyrants, they also see an easy kill due to their victimhood. Throw them scraps and demand their blind loyalty every minute. Blacks got nothing from 8 years under Obama.
He’s right.
If every Jew and anti-Nazi had had a Mauser rifle, 50 rounds of ammunition and the WILL TO USE IT, then Adolf Hitler would have been a minor footnote in the history of the Wiemar Republic.
And that’s the key part. JUST having the weapon means jack, if you don’t have the knowledge AND WILL to use it.
Don Young is absolutely right.
Cheryl Chumley great article. The Don Young quote was spot on.
exactly what I have been trying to tell folks for years. DemonRats are using the same methods that the NAZIS used and if the majority of America doesn’t wake we will go down the same path.
I don’t think it would have changed the final outcome. That’s because people are working, care of their families and can’t imagine things like that. If the government comes and ask politely; we need your weapon for national security reasons, people will give it. They will not come saying; give us your weapon because we want to drive you to the gas chamber without us risking our lives. Now, if the weapon is not registered and you don’t give it up, that changes things. If you know they are going to kill you and your family, it’s certainly better to put a fight and terminate the first unsuspicious wave. Furthermore, the ruckus may warn other people that things are getting serious and it’s time to take off. A lot of Jews were slaughtered because they couldn’t imagine that this was happening. Let’s not forget that before Hitler, Germany was the most culturally advanced country in the world.
That’s cause they were not listening to history. And if people fail to listen to it these days, imo they deserve what they get.
I don’t agree with Don Young on some things but he’s right on this..!! There would have been no Holocaust if the Jewish in Germany had guns..!!!!
On another note…. Hitler tip toed around Switzerland. Every Swiss male of a certain age was required to serve in the military…. And, when discharged? It was mandated that they take their military weapon home with lots of rounds of ammo.
Interesting to see how Switzerland has successfully stayed out of wars that involved their neighbors…