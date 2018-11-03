Don Lemon’s animosity toward Donald Trump alienates everyday Americans

Don Lemon is the host of a prime-time program on CNN. And, in a way, Mr. Lemon represents the new CNN brand better than any of his network’s counterparts. Unlike Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper or Jake Tapper, Mr. Lemon has held nothing back in his outspoken animosity toward President Trump and the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him and still support him.
In January, Mr. Lemon famously opened his program saying, “This is ‘CNN Tonight,’ I’m Don Lemon. The president of the United States is racist.” And then he told us what he really thought.
He has used his platform for blistering monologues and biased panel discussions that often conclude with Mr. Lemon chastising or even yelling at one of his guests who attempt to speak on behalf of Mr. Trump or his supporters.
In August he took dead aim not at Mr. Trump, but at everyday Americans who dare to not hate their president. “We’re up against tribalism. We’re up against people who will lie, steal, and cheat, lie to their mother, lie to themselves about what’s right of this country,” he said to Mr. Cuomo during one of their excruciating exchanges from the latter’s show to the former’s.
“Those people” who Mr. Lemon is referring to are not elected officials or paid spokesmen. They are you and me and your parents and anyone else who favors the president and his policies.
Last month when Kanye West showed support for Mr. Trump by visiting the Oval Office and praising the president, Mr. Lemon called the scene a “minstrel show” and suggested that his support of Mr. Trump stems from ignorance and mental health issues. He allowed his guest to call him a “token Negro.”
And just this week, Mr. Lemon opined that, “We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right.
“We have to start doing something about them,” he said. “There is no travel ban on them. There is no white guy ban. So what do we do about that?”
Imagine if a Fox News host used his prime time platform to call former President Barack Obama a racist and black men “the biggest terror threat” in America. Imagine still if he went on to say that “we have to start doing something” about the black men in question.
How loud would the calls for this host’s firing be? How big would the organized advertiser boycott be? How long would he stay on the air?
The closest thing one can muster in comparison to Mr. Lemon’s outrageous behavior is former Fox News host Glenn Beck’s musings that Mr. Obama had a problem with white people and white culture.
“This president, I think, has exposed himself as a guy, over and over and over again, who has a deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture,” Mr. Beck said during the famous 2009 Henry Louis Gates affair when Mr. Obama chided the Cambridge, Massachusetts, police for “acting stupidly” when they detained the professor when he attempted to break into his own home.
“I’m not saying he doesn’t like white people,” Mr. Beck said. “I’m saying he has a problem. He has a — this guy is, I believe, a racist.”
The outcry about Mr. Beck’s statement (which was not a produced, written segment loaded into his teleprompter like Mr. Lemon’s monologues, but an impromptu answer to a question on “Fox & Friends”) was sudden and it was strong. Eventually, Mr. Beck and Fox parted ways.
Compare that to Mr. Lemon’s ongoing behavior toward Mr. Trump, white people and black people who refuse to agree with him politically. There is barely a “harrumph” from the same Greek Chorus regularly lined up to excoriate a talk-show host or conservative columnist for the slightest utterance not deemed politically correct.
In fact, many of the main players in the outrage commentariat are CNN hosts who inexplicably seem to spend more time talking about their competitor two channels over than they do reporting the news. But no one has a thing to say about Mr. Lemon, because he is just doing his job and serving his audience.
You see, if you support Mr. Trump, his show is completely unwatchable. And that’s the point.
CNN has clearly decided that they don’t want Trump supporters watching. They believe they’re doing just fine without you, thank you very much. But if a network’s entire brand is defined by being anti-Trump, what exactly are you once he is no longer president? Most of us will never know because we will have already made a habit out of not watching.
• Larry O’Connor writes about politics and the media for The Washington Times and can be heard weekday afternoons on WMAL radio in Washington. Follow Larry on Twitter @LarryOConnor.
Not even sure who Don Lemon is. Is it the guy on the left side of the screen or the right? And do I really care? They both look like generic, all-purpose, replaceable, Fake News morons spouting off DNC talking points and pretending it’s actual news.
Oh, but look how much they “CARE”. Kicks you right in the feels, doesn’t it? Because logic doesn’t help their cause.
Blah blah orange man bad.
Etc.
Gotta motivate the headcounts on the Left, amirite? Although their target demographic keeps getting smaller and smaller, their appeal to those remaining gets higher and higher.
Danny DeVito described this business model as a death spiral and compared it to the last surviving company making buggy whips.
So good luck with all that, NPCNN.
Bitter Lemon didn’t get what he wanted…Hillary, so he and the rest of the looney left have been in tantrum mode ever since. CNN seems quite comfortable with his hate comments and their sinking ratings. Thank God there’s FNC! Go Tuck! Go Hannity! Go Laura! Go Martha!
By definition, it is people obsessed with race, who cannot pass a waking or talk show minute without thinking about race and letting it color every thought who indeed are the True Raciists. On a scale of 1-10,,,,,Lemon is a 20. Like all true Liberals who can only attack the person, having failed to win the argument, one finger points out,,,,three ALWAYS point back. The louder the accuse, the more they show how they lose,,,,first the argument, later the elections. Even the socially indoctrinated and socialist miseducated are seeing them for what they are.
These Fake News goons are actually doing a wonderful service for the country. They’re getting rid of much of the “low information voter” pool. More people are going to the polls in 2018 with their eyes wide open. People can clearly see just what the Libs really are.
Unintended consequences. It’s not just a good idea. It’s the law.
I wouldn’t pee on Dumb Lemon if his hair was on fire. I blocked CNN, PMSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg on my satellite system.
I stopped watching the Clinton network news when, oh wait, I have never watched it unless it was on in the airport or some place else where they PAY THEM to have their channel on.
I am white and proud of it because God gave me a set of values along with a brain. I recognize the devil and his domain simply by listening to CNN NBC,CBS,ABC or reading Yahoo.
Fake News is the enemy of Free People.
“News” that is deliberately misleading will cause people to make poor decisions. We see this with the violence on the streets being committed by those on the Left. They have been mislead and lied to and they believe what they hear, and they act on that belief.
They are also goaded into violence by the “leadership” of the Democrat party, openly calling for violence. Next week will be interesting, I believe the Republicans will retain the House and increase their seats in the Senate. The Liberal meltdown will be violent.
10% news 90% opinion 100% anti-Republican CNN has become the leading megaphone of hate in this country with hosts like Don Lemmon. They have blinders on when it comes to the sins of Democrats and their leading actors of hate, ANTIFA and supporter, Soros. They want to continue Obama’s goal of changing America to a third world country. In a third world country the leaders have more power. They don’t need the vote from the people.
Don Lemon is an escapee from Our Gang: Buckwheat……