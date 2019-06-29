Don Lemon tells critics to ‘get on your knees,’ pray to God for a softer ‘heart’ on border policy

CNN’s Don Lemon told viewers this week that a national debate on immigration policy boils down to hard hearts and soft hearts — with his own in the latter category and his critics in need of God’s help.

The “CNN Tonight” host told colleague Chris Cuomo that Americans are in no place to “sit and judge” anyone who shows up at the border seeking asylum.

“Sure, there are people who come over illegally,” he said. “Sure, there are people who have untoward intentions, but for the most part, people are coming over and risking their lives because they want to have a better life.”

Mr. Lemon then said that anyone who questions parents who subject their children to an arduous trek to the U.S. is in need of self-reflection and prayer.

“What a terrible sentiment to have,” he said. “Get on your knees tonight and ask for guidance on how to feel about this issue and ask God to soften your heart or to at least speak to about who you have become as a human being.”

The host’s comments come as a long-running battle between President Trump and Democrats over a crisis at the border continues to unfold.

Democrats and liberal activists have likened conditions on the U.S. Southern border to “concentration camps,” while the president says nothing short of “open borders” would appease them.

“Too bad the Dems in Congress won’t do anything at all about Border Security,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday. “They want Open Borders, which means crime. But we are getting it done, including building the Wall! More people than ever before are coming because the USA Economy is so good, the best in history.”

