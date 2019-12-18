Don Lemon proclaims women ‘more evolved’ than men who ‘won’t let go of power’

CNN’s Don Lemon told viewers Monday evening that the time has come for the world to acknowledge the genetic superiority of women — and the men who “won’t let go” of power so they could properly govern.

The “CNN Tonight” host’s comments were prompted by a similar stance by former President Barack Obama this week regarding “old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.”

“Women are the more evolved, the most evolved of the sexes. They are the smartest,” Mr. Lemon told colleague Chris Cuomo.

“I think what they do better is, the more important the decision, very often how you feel and how you think have to be married in a way that I don’t think men do as well as women,” Mr. Cuomo replied, Mediaite reported. “I think what we’ve learned is the more opportunity you give women, the more they show that what we used to think were masculine advantages don’t really exist.”

The two then mulled over discrepancies between men and women in various professions.

“Men want to mansplain and they won’t let go of power,” Mr. Lemon said. “It’s the same thing we’re seeing now with politics: men won’t let go. It’s the same that we’re seeing now with the larger culture.”

Mr. Lemon then likened the situation to American politics while maligning President Trump’s white supporters.

“It’s the same thing we’re seeing now with the Trump folks. Right? With all the people, they won’t let go,” he said. “The country is becoming browner, and the people who are not brown won’t let go of that. They’re fighting that. They’re upset and they’re mad. And so, it’s the last vestiges of people clinging to that type of power.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)