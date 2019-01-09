Don Lemon: Donald Trump’s speeches may need broadcast ‘delay’ to remove ‘propaganda’

CNN’s Don Lemon says drastic measures — such as a broadcast delay — may be needed to edit out “propaganda” when President Trump addresses the nation.

The commander in chief is set to discuss the government shutdown Tuesday evening, but the “CNN Tonight” host doesn’t want his message disseminated across the airwaves in real time.

“Do you think there should be — I don’t know, a delay of some sort? And then you can — because people believe, the president will say what he has to say, people will believe it whether the facts are true or not,” Mr. Lemon said Monday. “I guess that’s the chance you take with any president —”

“Yeah!” colleague Chris Cuomo exclaimed after furrowing his brows at the suggestion.

“But this one is different,” Mr. Lemon insisted. “And then, by the times the rebuttals come on, we’ve already promoted propaganda, possibly, unless he gets up there and tells the truth.”

“He has his right to make the argument to the American people,” Mr. Cuomo countered. “And by the way, wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda.”

“No, no, no,” Mr. Lemon said.

“It’s not immoral, it’s not wrong,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Ed Morrissey of the conservative website Hotair covered the story Tuesday by asking if Mr. Lemon’s only presupposes “propaganda” by Republicans.

“If the media should put a delay on Trump, shouldn’t they also put a delay on the official Democratic response too, to prevent having ‘promoted propaganda’?” he asked. “After all, Trump’s not the only one in Washington who has trouble with the truth. Would Lemon suggest tape delays if Hillary Clinton was in office, for instance? The magic 8-ball says ‘Don’t count on it.'”

Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. EST. on the partial government shutdown, which is nearing 20 days, and the need for billions of dollars for border security.

UNBELIEVABLE: Don Lemon suggests that Trump’s speech be delayed so it can be edited and kept from Americans. Chris Cuomo (the voice of reason) corrects him and says wanting a border wall isn’t immoral or wrong. Cuomo giving Lemon a “you’ve lost your mind” stare is CLASSIC. pic.twitter.com/0nwI8BEssP

— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]