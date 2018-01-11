DOJ yanks naturalized citizenship in new ‘Operation Janus’ crackdown

A federal court has stripped U.S. citizenship from a man who was supposed to have been deported but instead was naturalized after the government botched a fingerprint check, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
It was the first denaturalization in Operation Janus, a joint effort examining thousands of people who investigators say were erroneously granted citizenship because of a fingerprint snafu.
Baljinder Singh, also known as Davinder Singh, was ordered deported from the U.S. in 1992, but he managed to remain in the country anyway. He later applied for an immigrant visa and eventually citizenship after marrying a U.S. citizen, but he gave a different name, the government says.
He should have been caught because of his fingerprints, but they were contained in a paper file and the government was checking only an electronic system, allowing him to slip through, investigators said.
“The defendant exploited our immigration system and unlawfully secured the ultimate immigration benefit of naturalization, which undermines both the nation’s security and our lawful immigration system,” said Chad Readler, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Civil Division.
Native-born citizens cannot have their citizenship revoked, but naturalized individuals can lose citizenship and the rights that come with it if they were naturalized under fraudulent circumstances.
Citizenship can be stripped either through obtaining a naturalization fraud conviction in a criminal case or by a Justice Department civil suit claiming the individual procured naturalization through willful misrepresentation or illegal means.
Those who have lost citizenship can be deported.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to pursue more of these types of cases.
In fiscal 2017, the Justice Department filed 57 criminal cases in an effort to revoke citizenship. In the last two years of the Obama administration, the government filed 46 and 44 cases, respectively.
One high-profile case filed in fiscal 2018 is against Iyman Faris, who is scheduled to be released from prison in 2020 after serving 17 years for a plot to destroy the Brooklyn Bridge. Faris, a Pakistani native, obtained his citizenship in 1999.
The Justice Department said it expects about 1,600 Operation Janus cases to be referred from Homeland Security for prosecution.
“This will send a message that when you apply for naturalization and do it through fraud or concealing material facts, just getting your citizenship doesn’t mean you are out of immigration official’s reach,” said Dan Cadman, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington think tank. “Giving citizenship to aliens is the highest honor our nation can bestow someone from another country. It should be a process with integrity.”
Operation Janus began after a Homeland Security employee in 2008 identified hundreds of immigrants granted legal status even though they had been ordered to be deported. Hundreds more eventually were identified.
In Singh’s case, he was ordered deported after he arrived in the United States aboard a flight from Hong Kong without a passport.
He was placed in removal proceedings, but sought asylum claiming his name was Davinder Singh, according to a Justice Department complaint.
Singh, 43, abandoned his asylum application after he married a U.S. citizen, who filed a visa on his behalf.
In 2004 he was naturalized but did not disclose his alias of Davinder Singh or his immigration history, the Justice Department said. The government says the entire process is tainted because Singh was never lawfully admitted into the U.S.
Why is America wasting precious law enforcement time, money and resources on illegal immigration that NEVER should have happened in the first place? Those in government who look the other way, or outright promote this illegality, are as great a criminal as the border jumping opportunists. Just think of the $millions that the American TAXPAYER could save by just keeping them out in the first place. Whatever American Companies save in wage costs by illegally importing law breaking criminals, is more than spent hunting them down, jailing, flooding the courts, and dividing our nation along racial lines. STOP THE MADNESS NOW. Either enforce the laws on the books or change the laws. Even if we change them who is to say they will be enforced when the criminal elements of the American political law breaking class get themselves elected on promises thay cannot fulfil, or lies they never intend to enforce? Enter the foreign conquered masked American Democrat party turned “One World” socialist in disguise. No deals here Trump or after 2018 when the disgusted foreign swamped legitimate American people who voted you in all stay home on election day, you find that DACA “Feel Good” emotion disappear quickly as Pelosi and Schumer take over BOTH houses, and your fake news impeachment proceedings start. Build the wall, Fix immigration NOW, or I won’t vote against you,,,,I’ll just stay home in disgust and regret. SIgned: Your Loyal Base
[Build the wall, Fix immigration NOW, or I won’t vote against you,,,,I’ll just stay home in disgust and regret. SIgned: Your Loyal Base]
I am certainl feeling the same, BUT at least i sent a letter to the white house and trump SAYING such..
I am sick and tired of the illegal aliens and I am sick and tired of the dirty corrupt politicians who let this go on and who cater to the illegal aliens. Per what I saw on Fox News yesterday, there is a law that Sessions could use against sanctuary city politicians, as Sessions could criminally charge the politicians, who harbor illegal alien criminals. However, Sessions does not have the guts to drain the swamp!
IMO that is cause he is and always has been ONE OF those swamp dwellers.
It’s about time they started cleaning up the DELIBERATELY sloppy and slipshod immigration “enforcement” by the Obama administration. There are probably MILLIONS of refujihadis in the country who LIED about their status to get “instant” legalization and ALL OF THEM should be stripped of their citizenship and deported! It is STUPID to just let them stay around like the ticking time bombs they are, until they decide they are “radicalized” and commit an act of terrorism that kills Americans. Further, any of them who have committed, attempted to commit, or is caught plotting a terrorist act should AUTOMATICALLY have their citizenship yanked and throw their sorry Islamic behinds OUT. It is not “wrong” to deprive them of something they were not legally entitled to in the FIRST PLACE, or that they only wanted to be able to hide behind citizens’ rights while they plot to kill Americans!
And FYI, giving those DACA brats amnesty to stay in this country would be a betrayal of everybody who voted for President Trump, and of ALL Americans–ESPECIALLY if they don’t put a stop to chain migration, “lottery” visas and build the damned WALL. Otherwise, giving the “dreamers” a PASS will just encourage millions MORE to come flooding in, and millions MORE to come LEGALLY through chain migration connected to the “dreamers.”
Just ONCE, can’t the GUTLESS GOP Congress do what is RIGHT for the American people, instead of what the damned COMMUCRATS want them to do?
[Otherwise, giving the “dreamers” a PASS will just encourage millions MORE to come flooding in, and millions MORE to come LEGALLY through chain migration connected to the “dreamers.”]
Just like it did after Reagan was hoodwinked into granting amnesty in the 80s..
One down, many millions more to go.