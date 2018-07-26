DOJ to attorneys: ‘Illegal alien’ is legally correct terminology

No more “undocumented” immigrants, just “illegal aliens.”
CNN reported Tuesday evening that the Justice Department has told its attorneys that the term “undocumented” is inaccurate according to U.S. immigration law and that they should start using the legally correct term.
“Illegal alien” is the accurate term used in the U.S. Code, the email reportedly says.
The use of the term “illegal” in the nation’s immigration debate has come under increasing attack from immigrant-rights activists, who can frequently be seen holding signs saying “no person is illegal.”
The term “undocumented” has gained increasing currency in both their rhetoric and in the stylebooks of U.S. media outlets as a substitute.
Conservatives have generally dismissed the term as a politically correct euphemism designed to distort public debate.
The Justice Department reminded its lawyers Tuesday that there must be uniformity in their usage, implying that “undocumented” usage had been bleeding over.
The email sought “to clear up some confusion and to be consistent in the way we draft our releases,” CNN quoted it as saying.
What a shock! Washington did something that is not politically correct!
Oh No! Calling the illegal aliens “illegal aliens” might hurt their fealwings.
Good
Perhaps we can now begin to see some sanity in this bubble we call Washington.
Regardless of your personal opinion, you have to give credit where credit is due. Jeff Sessions has stayed true and on course with the President’s war on illegal aliens and immigration. I do admire his dedication to the cause and his steadfast enforcement of the law.
David, you would think so but too many conservatives can’t hold two thoughts at the same time. If they disapprove of someone then that person is the devil and they will give them no credit for anything they do right.
Sessions has been the biggest problem in the Trump administration in my opinion but that does not blind me to the fact that he gave a good speech on colleges and snowflakes or that he has done the correct thing by insisting that attorneys use legal language instead of political language.
`immigrant-rights activists, who can frequently be seen holding signs saying “no person is illegal.”’
FALSE: Each illegal alien is illegal, period.
My grandparents immigrated here at the turn of the (20th) century. Though they were considered “legal” and had legal Social Security cards, they were still referred to by the Government as “aliens” and had to register with the government every year. So they were, in effect, “legal aliens” as opposed to “illegal aliens” so this is not new terminology as the PC group would have you believe.
It’s about time we got rid of the ridiculous, politically-correct terminology that was forced upon the American public by the duplicitous and corrupt Obama administration. Those progressive fools attempted to change our perception of reality by altering our understanding of concepts through the use of a clever semantic sleight of hand. For example, an illegal alien became an undocumented resident who had committed no crime. Cities that deliberately failed to allow the enforcement of federal immigration laws were elevated in moral status by being designated as sanctuary cities. Innocent people slaughtered by radicalized Muslims were merely the victims of workplace violence and not the casualties of violent jihad. I am pleased to see that the Trump administration is beginning to reverse the insanity that was peddled by the previous administration.
Illegal Alien is the term I have always used. It doesn’t lessen their crime by calling them undocumented.