DOJ: Sexual orientation not protected under Title VII

(UPI) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed court documents arguing that a provision of the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not protect employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation.
The Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the declaration in an amicus brief over a New York case in which a former skydiving instructor argues he was fired because he disclosed he was gay to a female customer, whose husband then complained to his employer.
In the amicus brief, the Justice Department concluded that “Title VII does not prohibit discrimination because of sexual orientation.”
“The sole question here is whether, as a matter of law, Title VII reaches sexual orientation discrimination. It does not, as has been settled for decades. Any efforts to amend Title VII’s scope should be directed to Congress rather than the courts,” the Justice Department wrote.
The Center, an LGBT advocacy group, on Thursday said it “denounces this deplorable act of aggression against all LGBT people” following news of the amicus brief.
Title VII prohibits workplace discrimination due to sex, race, color, national origin and religion. In April, the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled the Civil Rights Act extended protections for homosexuals.
“Any discomfort, disapproval or job decision based on the fact that the complainant — woman or man — dresses differently, speaks differently, or dates or marries a same-sex partner, is a reaction purely and simply based on sex,” Chief Judge Diane Wood then wrote for the court.
The amicus brief is the first time the Justice Department under President Donald Trump has legally positioned itself on Title VII’s scope as it relates to sexual orientation. Former President Barack Obama’s administration previously said Title VII extended protections to the LGBT community.
The amicus brief was filed the same day Trump said his government will not “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the U.S. military, “in any capacity.”
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Title VII enumerated the areas that it applied to, but that was not enough and things had to be added to it by the Liberals. So, in a perfect world, Liberals would actually have only one law, and it would have only one word: “Whatever!” That would cover everything, all arguments would come down to “it is covered under existing law”.
This whole sexual orientation thing is getting very convoluted. IF an employer knows the employee’s sexual “preference”, then he discriminates against him/her based on his/her “sex” so it could be said that he is basing his discrimination on the sex of the individual. Furthermore, that individual, based on the transgender definitions (ludicrous as they are), could counter with the argument that he/she is actually a transmale/transfemale (as required) to argue that the relationship is actually heterosexual. What have we gotten ourselves into? (“We” being the liberal PC nuts.)
Sorry, Sex means male or female, it does not mean trannies and never has
I’m no expert but isn’t pedophilia a sexual orientation? If it is then the Obama administration’s interpretation of title VII would mean a school could not discriminate in the hiring of an avowed pedophile unless they had already committed the crime and been convicted.
I am surprised NAMBLA/ aclu have not tried arguing that point..
GOOOD. STOP these damn judges Legislating from the bench. BEST do so by REMOVING all these liberal activist judges!!!