DOJ sends lawyers and judges to border

Attorney General Jeff Sessions deployed dozens of new prosecutors and 18 more immigration judges down to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday to handle the illegal immigrant caravan and to try to head off another summertime surge of border jumpers.
The additional lawyers should give the government capacity to file more criminal charges as a deterrent to illegal immigrants, and the added judges will help speed decisions on asylum claims like the ones the caravan participants say they’re making.
“We are not going to let this country be overwhelmed. People are not going to caravan or otherwise stampede our border,” Mr. Sessions said.
His move is the latest step by an administration that sees the caravan as a direct challenge to President Trump’s promises of border security.
Homeland Security and Justice Department officials have promised to take an increasingly tough line on illegal immigrants nabbed at the border.
Where in the past they might be arrested, processed and quickly deported, Mr. Sessions has said those caught sneaking in will now in many cases face prosecution for illegal entry — a misdemeanor crime.
Those who’ve previously been deported yet sneak back in can be charged with illegal re-entry, which is a felony.
Eleven illegal immigrants authorities say were part of the caravan but broke off and tried to sneak in Friday and through the weekend now face charges.
Most of the caravan, however, is waiting to make asylum cases. They are camped in Mexico just outside the port of entry to the U.S., where the government is admitting them in a trickle.
When they meet with border officers they are expected to make asylum claims. They are then turned over to asylum officers who do an initial screening — most of them are expected to clear that bar. But the tougher challenge comes later, when they face an immigration judge for a final ruling. Historically, only about 1 in 5 Central Americans is likely to win that case.
The problem for the Trump administration is that it’s so overwhelmed with the surge of asylum applicants that it doesn’t have space to hold them while they await their hearings. Instead many of them are released — and border officials say about 80 percent never show up for their hearings.
Mr. Sessions has said half of them never even bother to file an asylum claim, suggesting they were just trying to gain a foothold in the U.S. and didn’t actually think they deserved asylum.
Surging the additional 18 judges will allow cases to be heard faster, making it more likely people can be ousted if they lose their claim.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Good for the DOJ. Quiet contrary to all the liberal weeping and wailing about how these poor, innocent asylum seekers are being cruelly turned away, there IS a legal process for requesting asylum in the United States. And it does NOT involve gang-rushing the border and arriving on our doorstep with NO paperwork, NO identification and NO way to vet you or confirm your sad story about how you fled the gang violence in your home country. How do we know you are not MEMBERS of the MS-13 gangs you claim to be fleeing? ESPECIALLY since a LARGE percentage of these “asylum-seekers” appear to be young men of the right age to BE MS-13 gang members. And from their cavalier disregard of our laws, they don’t seem like the kind of people who would be anything other than criminals and problems for American citizens if they are let in with their false demands for “asylum.” And WHY do you show up at our border waving the flag of a country you claim has abused you? This does NOT speak well for your desire to “assimilate” into America, and not just become another PARASITE demanding a FREE RIDE from American taxpayers.
So please stay the hell OUT of our country, unless you have LEGALLY applied for and been granted “asylum.” You came clear across Mexico to arrive at OUR border where you are DEMANDING entry. Who are YOU–ORGANIZED and radicalized illegal would-be invaders–to “demand” anything of this country?
Traditionally, asylum seekers apply for asylum in the first “safe” country they hit upon fleeing their own–isn’t Mexico “good” enough for you? Or don’t they have the welfare benefits and OTHER free stuff you’ve heard the Americans hand out like popcorn at a ball game?
As long as they are there to REFUSE Asylum claims and immediately deport these fakes, then i am good with it. BUT SINCE this was done by Useless Sessions, i can see many of those judges actually doing the Opposite.
And here’s a hint: When you show up at OUR border demanding you be let in as an “asylum-seeker,” waving the flag of the country you say has abused you, that does NOT speak real well of your desire to “assimilate” and become Americans, rather than PARASITIC INVADERS who are here to “demand” a FREE RIDE on welfare at the expense of American taxpayers, so you can bleed still MORE money out of our economy and wire it back to your “homeys” in the country you just left!
Hell, if your prior country supposedly abused you, WHY ARE YOU SHOWING Pride in it, by flying its flag?
Wow .. surprising to hear that AG Sessions is still on the job.. From the disappearing act he’s pulled since he’s been in office, I figured he was working as a magician in Las Vegas.
Conservative in Hawaii, Well stated about Jeff incompetent, do nothing Sessions!
Just cause sessions did this, does NOT imo mean he’s on the job…. At least the job WE WANT HIM TO DO that is.
We’re being invaded and this governments answer is to send lawyers and judges?!
The US needs to state that we are no longer accepting “asylum seekers”, in addition to a moratorium on immigration. This is ridiculous. We need to start placing water cannon on the border….for a start
I said that water cannon thing yesterday, after seeing pics of dozens of people CLIMBING the wall we have, and sitting on its top.. WHY WERE THEY ALLOWED TO DO THAT??
Snipers should have been sent and use the “wall-climbers” for target practice, and perhaps “accidently” hit some of the attorneys.