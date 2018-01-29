DOJ: Crime rate higher among illegal aliens

The crime rate among illegal immigrants in Arizona is twice that of other residents, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday, citing a new report based on conviction data.
The report, from the Crime Prevention Research Center, used a previously untapped set of data from Arizona that detailed criminal convictions and found that illegal immigrants between 15 and 35 are less than 3 percent of the state’s population, but nearly 8 percent of its prison population.
And the crimes they were convicted of were, on the whole, more serious, said John R. Lott Jr., the report’s author and president of the research center.
His findings also challenge the general narrative that immigrants commit fewer crimes. Those past studies usually don’t look at legal versus illegal populations, Mr. Lott said.
Mr. Lott said the Arizona data is able to peek behind that curtain, and the differences between the populations were stark.
“There appears to be a huge difference between the two groups,” Mr. Lott said. “The type of person who goes through the process to legally immigrate in the United States appears to be very law-abiding versus even the U.S.-born population. The reverse is true for undocumented immigrants — they are committing crimes, and more serious crimes.”
Among nearly 4,000 first- and second-degree murder convictions, undocumented immigrants accounted for nearly 13 percent — significantly higher than their percentage of the population. Legal immigrants, by contrast, were less than 1 percent of convicts. Native-born made up the rest.
Undocumented immigrants also accounted for five times the rate of convictions for money laundering and kidnapping, and were three times more likely to be convicted of drive-by shootings.
The data covered from 1985 to 2017. For his data purposes, Mr. Lott defined undocumented immigrants as those who weren’t U.S. citizens or green card holders, signaling permanent residency.
He said the crime rates of the undocumented who were ages 18 to 35 was particularly important, given the ongoing debate over legalizing illegal immigrant “Dreamers.” He said the Arizona data showed that population had crime rates 250 percent higher than their share of the population would have predicted.
The Washington Times had asked several experts to look at Mr. Lott’s research paper but some didn’t respond, while one said he was unable to get Mr. Lott’s data and had questions about Mr. Lott’s methodology.
Mr. Lott said told The Times that the data belonged to Arizona and his agreement was that he wouldn’t give out the raw data without their approval.
Mr. Sessions’ citation of the data Friday inserted the information directly into the ongoing immigration debate.
“They’re more likely to be convicted of sexual assault, robbery, and driving under the influence. They’re more than twice as likely to be convicted of murder,” Mr. Sessions said in remarks prepared for a speech in Norfolk, Virginia.
He continued: “Tens of thousands of crimes have been committed in this country that would never have happened if our immigration laws were enforced and respected like they ought to be.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Duh — it’s cent-percent, as being in a country without permission is a crime!
Take a population of one million Legal Americans who obey the law by entering America legally by birth or acquired citizenship and compare them to a million who came in with an opportunistic, entitlement mentality of illegality and it should be a no-brainer to all who have gray matter instead of mush between their ears. If you had to pass an I.Q. or intelligence test before you could vote, America might regain its political sanity. Maybe that is why Mexico, Haiti, Castro and others are emptying their prisons, insane asylums, old folks homes and hospitals into America, disguised as healthy workers or hidden within a population of capable people.
On Tucker Carlson’s Show, Tucker had statistics from the United States Sentencing Commission. Illegal aliens committed 22% of murders, 18% of fraud, 33% of money laundering, 29% of drug trafficking and 72% of drug possession. So much for people like Geraldo and Juan Williams stating that the illegals, as a percent of the population, commit less crimes. Secondly, I just heard on the Weather Channel this morning, that people from Puerto Rico were brought here, due to the hurricane and were given food and housing through FEMA. They are supposed to go back to Puerto Rico in March and now they are complaining that they have to go back. How much do the taxpayers have to pay for these parasites! This makes me mad that we cater to these people, give them temporary housing and food in the United States and now they want to take advantage of the situation.
They are also receiving in state tuition breaks
Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited the new report.
“Mr. Lott told The Times that the data belonged to Arizona and his agreement was that he wouldn’t give out the raw data without their approval.”
Releasing a report yet keeping the data is stealing a page out of the play book of Mann and Gore. If you can’t release the data, then please shut up and don’t cite the report.
No surprise here. I worked in an industry with many Immigrants. The employers (casinos) were very strictly regulated. There were no ILLEGALS. They were mostly law hardworking law abiding people. I later worked is an industry dominated by ILLEGALS New Jersey boat dealers. Every one of them were garbage. They stole, sabotaged the work of their american workers, got paid in cash but were on Medicare.
Of course the crime rate is higher among illegals — the way they come into our country shows
the complete lack of respect for law in general. They sneer at the law-abiding immigrants who
come here the right way. The illegal aliens sneak in to continue breaking our laws and to
abuse the welfare system. They steal our jobs, commit all sorts of crimes, and keep our
hospitals, schools and communities over-crowded and over-worked, grabbing all of the
“freebies” they can. They teach their offspring to consider themselves entitled to whatever
they can get through various government programs. When caught and deported, they just
turn around and come right back in. Solution: real borders and manpower to prevent the
repeat infiltrators. Among other things, we need that WALL!
Not only do illegal felon invaders almost bankrupt local school systems, hospitals, and social services, but also law enforcement, prosecution divisions, and jails. What sense does this make that native born Americans have to pay through the teeth for these free-loaders?
Build the wall! Deport the illegals! Rigidly enforce U.S. Immigration law. Eliminate chain migration. Eliminate visa lotteries. Require rigid use of E-Verify with huge penalties for failure.