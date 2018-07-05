DOJ covers up possible spy ring scandal in Democrat congressional offices

In an incredible sweetheart plea deal, Imran Awan – a former IT aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and other congressional Democrats – pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making a false statement on a home equity loan.
I sat flabbergasted in the courtroom in Washington as the plea agreement was entered.
Shockingly, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia issued a news release about Awan’s plea agreement that made no mention of his IT work for Democrats in Congress, no mention of Wasserman Schultz, and made his case sound like a minor local criminal matter of little interest to anyone. It was headlined: “Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Making False Statement on Application for Home Equity Loan.”
So much for the State courts. Get a Federal prosecutor involved and prosecute him in Federal court. Name little debbie as a coconspirator in espionage charges.
That was a Federal prosecutor:
“U.S. Attorney’s Office”
In which case, JAIL THAT Attorney, for complicitness in covering up this scandal.
Like Mueller refusing to investigate the hacking of the Dimms computer and the HRC computers!!!!
The Dems refused to allow the FBI to investigate and the FBI kowtowed to the Dems…just like they did on the Hillary email scandal, the sale of uranium to Russia, and the Clinton ‘Foundation’.
How can they just refuse? If I got arrested, do I have the right to refuse? This is incredible! Two sets of justice today, one for them and one for the rest of us. There has to be a way to get him and his family for being all involved, Debbie Wasserman who facilitated it – at least let them pay back all the money they were paid!!!!
As i keep saying, its more like 3 or even 4 tiers of justice.
One for commucrats in office, one for every other politician, one for rich buttheads from boily weird, and one for everyone else.
Great job, Jeff Sessions for doing nothing. All of the sensitive information taken from the DemoRATS computers and transferred to Pakistan and these clowns from Pakistan skate, as does Debbie Wasserman Schultz. You are a disgrace Sessions and you are nothing but an establishment deep state RINO. You Sessions are complicit in this cover up and you are no better than Comey!
And people wonder WHY i keep saying ELIMINATE all the butts in the Dept of injustice and FBI.. FIRE THE LOT OF THEM.
What does God think about all of this?
Proverbs 17:15: “Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent– the LORD detests them both.” His justice will not sleep forever. The corruption in American government and the courts must be weeded out. Start with this judge.
As I keep saying—we have ZERO rule of law in this country until Sessions and top FBI are fired. No surprise here as Sessions is being paid to protect Hussein Bozo. What happened with this band of traitors is worse than Billary/Kerry acts of treason but it all goes back to Obozo. Trump MUST fire Sessions.
Its to the point merely firing Sessions is not going to be enough..
I think the Nation just identified the real hacker of the DNC computers. Funny he doesn’t look Russian! PS Debbie Wasserman really is not attractive
That sounds like and obstruction of justice charge needs to be filed and prison time is well deserved!
Pity you’d need the DOJ to file those charges. Which will never happen..
When do they go after the root of the evil, Wasserman Schultz, who allowed this infidel to prosper? She rigged the Democratic primary election in favor of crooked Hillary and against Bernie Sandars and she got away with it. Nothing was done. Yet they go after our duly-elected, amazing president by picking on him and then looking for a crime that doesn’t exist. The collusion was on the part of the dems all along: the phony dossier bought and paid for by Hillary, selling 20% of our uranium to Russia in return for hundreds of millions donated to the Clinton Foundation. Therein lies the crime and corruption and it goes unchecked. Hard to believe this is the USA where this should not happen.
More and more, justice here is just as corrupt and non-existent as most banana republics..
And thus far all this man has been charged with is bank fraud??
How about the Espionage Act?
Is that not still punishable by death??
Well, yeah, colleenf1, but considering that Debbie BLABBERMOUTH-Schultz and numerous OTHER high-ranking DEMS aided and ABETTED him in that espionage, how could they charge HIM without charging THEMSELVES?
Espionage, SHOULD be punishable by death. BUT in today’s PC culture, i fear No one in office, would DARE EVER suggest it, for fear of being labeled heartless.
What ELSE would you expect, with the total CORRUPTION and politicization of the DOJ by DEMS? It is BEYOND ridiculous for these VERMIN to be pretending to “investigate” themselves. Of COURSE they’re going to find themselves INNOCENT. SMH.