DOJ asks Supreme Court to overturn DACA program

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will appeal directly to the Supreme Court to approve President Trump’s decision to phase out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals deportation amnesty, hoping to cut corners and get the justices to quickly overturn a lower court’s ruling.
The rare move puts the justices on the spot, at a time when the fate of Dreamers is being heatedly debated in the Capitol, just across the street from the Supreme Court.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup threw a curveball at negotiators last week when he issued a series of rulings. He said then-candidate Donald Trump showed “racial animus” toward Mexicans during the 2016 campaign, and he said because most DACA recipients are Mexican, that tainted the Homeland Security Department’s decision last year to phase out the deportation amnesty.
Judge Alsup, who was appointed to the bench by President Clinton, also became the first judge to rule the 2012 DACA program itself legal.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that Judge Alsup’s ruling “defies both law and common sense.”
“We are now taking the rare step of requesting direct review on the merits of this injunction by the Supreme Court so that this issue may be resolved quickly and fairly for all the parties involved,” he said in a statement announcing the speedy appeal.
Analysts said that such direct appeals, known in court-speak as “certiorari before judgment,” are rarely granted, but when they are, it’s usually in response to this type of Justice Department request.
Immigrant-rights group United We Dream, which advocates for some 690,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” protected by the DACA program, derided Mr. Sessions’ move as racist.
The American Civil Liberties Union called the direct appeal “the latest in a disturbing pattern of hostile actions directed at young immigrants across America.”
The DACA program has gotten twisted out of all recognition in recent months after the Trump administration announced last September it thought the program as established in 2012 was illegal, and began a six-month phase-out.
Judge Alsup said the Trump administration was wrong and DACA, established by executive action, was legal. But he said the Trump administration’s executive action to cancel it was illegal.
Critics have blasted the judge’s ruling as a muddle. On the one hand he used Mr. Trump’s campaign statements to rule the president had racial animus toward Mexicans, and since most DACA recipients are Mexican the phaseout was illegal — even though the phaseout was done by Homeland Security, not Mr. Trump.
At the same time, Judge Alsup ignored President Obama’s own repeated comments as president that DACA would be illegal — before Mr. Obama reversed himself ahead of the 2012 election, as he was seeking Hispanic votes.
Adding to the irony is that the chief plaintiff in the case against Mr. Trump is University of California President Janet Napolitano, who created the DACA program when she was Homeland Security secretary.
For now, Judge Alsup’s ruling remains in place. He ordered Homeland Security to restart DACA applications for the 690,000 people already protected by the program, saying they can apply for two-year renewals.
The government announced Saturday it would begin accepting those applications, even as it fights in court to cut the program off again.
Congress, meanwhile, is trying to come up with a more permanent solution for Dreamers, reaching for an agreement that would grant them citizenship rights in exchange for improvements to border security and other immigration policy.
Nonsense. Trump administration is asking SCOTUS to “approve” its Constitutional prerogatives.
Little-by-little, the 3rd Branch (The Judiciary) is becoming a super-government of the U.S. This is really creepy. Judiciary is not accountable to We the People. It is being saturated with “Liberal” activist judges that appear ready to dismantle our Republic. It’s one of several maneuvers in the on-going hostile takeover of America by trans-national ruling clique.
Nothing will save us if we don’t topple the clique.
No, we shouldn’t have to do this, but it’s time we did. Settle for good.
But also, Prez. Trump, you REALLY need to clear all those Lib judges out of the courts. It’s imperative. You’re trying to MAGA and they’re trying to MASA.
I agree, this SHOULDN’T BE NEEDED< but since the courts have done their part, imo taking it to the scotus to rule, should once and for all, PROVE TRUMP HAD the legal AND constitutional right to end it.. Assuming the court's conservatives all keep together..
Whatever a President can do by executive order, another can undo with another executive order. Why the hell is Congress or the judicial even involved? Neither Congress nor the courts had hand in DACA creation, so they should have no hand in its destruction. If THIS line of thinking is enforced, the next time a President unilaterally seeks to become King by fiat, he might just think twice, particularly when creating laws which is the parameter of CONGRESS, and the law hurts the very people they deceivingly pretend to help, THE VERY REASON our founders put lawmaking in the hands of the Legislative Houses of THE PEOPLE, not the executive branch nor the Judiciary. Kinglike Executive orders to CREATE or DESTROY or MODIFY the Constitution, like elections have consequences, unless that is you are a Liberal Clinton or Obama nominated Judge bent on turning the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Branches into warring entities in divided government instead of a peaceful cooperating American E Pluribus Unum. We have endured the birth pains of this DACA deception, so like real Life, why should we be surprised at the presence of pain in the expected DACA death. The life that the Great God Obama gave to it lasted for a lot of years of pleasure in between. That’s Liberal Life when fallible men play god with the lives of others. No pain, no Democrat Party Gain.
“Why is congress or the judiciary involved”?? CAUSE libtards keep whining and going to court to SUE TO STOP the legislative branch DOING WHAT THE CONSTITUTION allows them to do.. MAKE LAWS.
It’s amazing that this even has to go before the Supreme Court. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that an executive order by the previous president does not represent a law. The next president has the authority to undo it and throw it in the trash if they so desire.
No judge has the authority to declare that an executive order has become law because another president want to do away with it. That is essentially what a judge has done: Declare that this president can not undo an executive order of a previous president…thus, in essence, making that prior executive order a law.
Any judge who does that should be dragged off the bench by their hair, stripped of their position, and disbarred from ever engaging in any kind of practice of law again. They should probably go to jail for treason as well.
As I have posted a couple of times on different threads the last few days: The only thing which surpasses the stupidity of liberalism is the arrogance of liberalism.
No way should illegal invaders of the U.S. EVER be granted citizenship. That is exactly what the Dems want as these people will vote for them. If the Dems see that they can NEVER vote, maybe they will stop importing them.