Doesn’t smell like rain!
Posted On 6:30 am November 21, 2019
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]Doesn't smell like rain!,
- Advertisement -
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sign up for our daily newsletter. It’s free!
Click here to subscribe.
Democrats have been pisting on you for decades and trying to tell you that it is raining.
There are many Democrat “useful idiots” and fools who believe the lying Democrats political propaganda. 🙁 🙁 🙁