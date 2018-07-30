Does Professor Randa Jarrar really make $100k as she claimed in her tweets?

-In her semi-infamous tweetstorm about Barbara Bush back in April, Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar claimed that she made $100,000 a year in her tenured position. She also said she could “never be fired.”
The last part has proven true, as Fresno State will welcome the controversial professor back to classes this fall.
But does Jarrar really make $100,000?
Sorry, not sorry to her outraged critics — she probably makes much more.
Transparent California — a database of public employee salaries — shows Jarrar made $74,879.79 in 2015, plus $38,397.75 in benefits, for a total of $113,277.54. In 2016, her salary was $80,100.
Benefits for California State University professors include up to 24 vacation days per year, 14 paid holidays, as well as CalPERS long-term care and auto/home insurance.
Infamous Fresno State professor back at it on Twitter. She wants white editors to resign
Speaking engagements can also bring in thousands more for professors, from $1,000 for speakers just starting out, to $40,000 for mid-career professors to up to $150,000 for the most in-demand academics.
On top of that, there’s research fees, publication credits and book deals — Jarrar has a few.
Fresno State professors are also due for a 3.5 percent raise this November.
Here’s a look at some of the top salaries among full-time instructors around the university for the 2016-17 school year. These numbers do not include benefits, and keep in mind, administrators make much more in many cases.
* John Capitman, Department of Public Health $149,736
* Ndidi Griffin-Myers, Department of Nursing $131,556
* Brent Auernheimer, Department of Computer Science, $128,256
* Rosco Vaughn, Department of Animal Sciences and Agricultural Education, $125,544
* Manuchehr Shahrokhi Department of Finance and Business Law, $125,184
* Michael Jenkins, Department of Mechanical Engineering, $123,456
* Colleen Torgerson, Department of Literacy, Early, Bilingual, Special Education, $121,308
* Nagy Bengiamin, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering $118,536
* Patty Huff, Department of Accountancy, $116,952
* Tim Anderson, Department of Kinesiology, $113,088
