Does hate speech matter if you’re hating Trump?

Imagine if a college professor ever said of Barack Obama: “I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead.”

It would be the end of the egghead’s career, tenure or no tenure.

Instead, consider the case of the ancient Barry Bluestone, a longtime UMass Boston “economist” now passing his dotage at something called, believe it or not, the Kitty and Michael Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy.

You can’t make this stuff up. It’s at Northeastern University. They teach you how to pass the time when you’re on a broken-down Green Line train.

At 73, Barry Bluestone is a hack’s hack. He gives money to Hillary Clinton and JoJoJo Kennedy. And this is what he said about President Trump at a public lecture last week:

“Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead.”

Talk about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What does Bluestone have to be blue about? He works about as often as Santa Claus, but he thinks he’s a working-class hero. How much do you want to bet he’s got a blue sign in his front yard that says “Hate Has No Home Here.”

Unless he’s talking about the president of the United States.

Not only is Bluestone a deranged peddler of hate speech, he’s an idiot, worrying about the FBI. Doesn’t he know that until quite recently, the top frauds in the corrupt FBI were covertly trying to destroy Trump with Russian agitprop paid for by Hillary Clinton? Nah, he probably has no clue.

Here’s the first old story I turned up with his name in it, from the days when another of his heroes, Deval Patrick, was driving Massachusetts into the ground:

“Economists to back bid by Patrick to raise tax.”

It was the state income tax, but hell, it could have been any tax. I found him in another clip, from 1997, on my own list of overpaid state hacks. He was making $103,785 — in 1997!

As Oscar Wilde used to say, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.”

And those who can’t teach, teach at UMass. And now, apparently, at Northeastern.

Here’s another story about the doctor, from 2006, headlined “Patrick may tap top players for development.”

Two of the “top players” — Bluestone and then-Sen. Brian “Multiple Choice” Joyce, now indicted on federal bribery and money-laundering charges.

Speaking of the G-men, do you think the Secret Service will paying Bluestone a visit? Nahhh, in modern academia, left-wing hate speech is a resume-enhancer. Actually, wishing ill of Trump is a resume-enhancer in a lot of places, including the FBI, where one of the top agents describes Trump voters as “ignorant hill­billies.”

Here’s another headline from yesterday: “Deadspin Contributor Thinks College Conservative Students Should Be ‘Held Under Water Until They Stop Breathing.’ ”

Asked about his vile hate speech, Bluestone sniffed merely that he “strongly opposes” assassination of the president.

If you want to see how unhinged the non-working classes have become, check out the postings on the Globe message board:

“Kudos to professor Bluestone for saying out loud what a growing number of Americans, let alone people across the planet, fervently wish … It is at least comforting to know that the legal punishments for impeachment and conviction for high treason include the death penalty.”

The hate is everywhere on the left.

