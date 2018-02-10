Does hate speech matter if you’re hating Trump?

Imagine if a college professor ever said of Barack Obama: “I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead.”
It would be the end of the egghead’s career, tenure or no tenure.
Instead, consider the case of the ancient Barry Bluestone, a longtime UMass Boston “economist” now passing his dotage at something called, believe it or not, the Kitty and Michael Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy.
You can’t make this stuff up. It’s at Northeastern University. They teach you how to pass the time when you’re on a broken-down Green Line train.
At 73, Barry Bluestone is a hack’s hack. He gives money to Hillary Clinton and JoJoJo Kennedy. And this is what he said about President Trump at a public lecture last week:
“Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead.”
Talk about Trump Derangement Syndrome.
What does Bluestone have to be blue about? He works about as often as Santa Claus, but he thinks he’s a working-class hero. How much do you want to bet he’s got a blue sign in his front yard that says “Hate Has No Home Here.”
Unless he’s talking about the president of the United States.
Not only is Bluestone a deranged peddler of hate speech, he’s an idiot, worrying about the FBI. Doesn’t he know that until quite recently, the top frauds in the corrupt FBI were covertly trying to destroy Trump with Russian agitprop paid for by Hillary Clinton? Nah, he probably has no clue.
Here’s the first old story I turned up with his name in it, from the days when another of his heroes, Deval Patrick, was driving Massachusetts into the ground:
“Economists to back bid by Patrick to raise tax.”
It was the state income tax, but hell, it could have been any tax. I found him in another clip, from 1997, on my own list of overpaid state hacks. He was making $103,785 — in 1997!
As Oscar Wilde used to say, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.”
And those who can’t teach, teach at UMass. And now, apparently, at Northeastern.
Here’s another story about the doctor, from 2006, headlined “Patrick may tap top players for development.”
Two of the “top players” — Bluestone and then-Sen. Brian “Multiple Choice” Joyce, now indicted on federal bribery and money-laundering charges.
Speaking of the G-men, do you think the Secret Service will paying Bluestone a visit? Nahhh, in modern academia, left-wing hate speech is a resume-enhancer. Actually, wishing ill of Trump is a resume-enhancer in a lot of places, including the FBI, where one of the top agents describes Trump voters as “ignorant hillbillies.”
Here’s another headline from yesterday: “Deadspin Contributor Thinks College Conservative Students Should Be ‘Held Under Water Until They Stop Breathing.’ ”
Asked about his vile hate speech, Bluestone sniffed merely that he “strongly opposes” assassination of the president.
If you want to see how unhinged the non-working classes have become, check out the postings on the Globe message board:
“Kudos to professor Bluestone for saying out loud what a growing number of Americans, let alone people across the planet, fervently wish … It is at least comforting to know that the legal punishments for impeachment and conviction for high treason include the death penalty.”
The hate is everywhere on the left.
Barry Bluestone, a longtime UMass Boston “economist” . It figures this idiot low life would be from the left loon communist state of Massachusetts, the home of Ted Kennedy, who was a lion in the Senate for women’s rights, in that, he killed Mary Jo Kopechne. Where is the Secret Service? If this threat was against Obama, this clown Barry Brainless would be in prison.
YES YES YES,,,As Oscar Wilde used to say, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.”,,,and those who cannot do or teach, teach socialism and become Democrats.
But when it comes to a Liberal democrat:
Those who can hate, beginning with self, followed by the good and successful, DO vote Democrat,,,Those who can’t hate self, cannot hate the good and successful, usually vote Republican.
Those who can hate, do teach it,,, those who eschew hate teach love,,,,,real outward expressed enhancing love, not more self-hate, self-destroying, self-demeaning inward expressed confused lust.
What the human mind conceives, the human mind eventually achieves. Watch your back Trump, their self-conceived, self-chosen, often inward directed self-hate is THEIR comfort zone, their friend and YOUR enemy, when that which they create and direct inward begins to get directed outward, and dead presidents no longer appear just on money.
“The hate is everywhere on the left.”
This could be seen just by watching the President’s State of the Union speech.
It was quite obvious of the open hate projected by the Nancy Pelosi and the other presiding Democrats.
It is time that those who are not infected with the Liberal mental derangement, wake up and see the hatred and destructive attitude that the Democrats have for this country and our citizens. These verminous creatures are ONLY out for themselves!
Is he stupid ’cause he’s a fascist leftist communist democRAT, or is he a fascist leftist communist democRAT ’cause he’s stupid?
F… B. Hussein bin Osama obama Soetero & Moochie Michael!
.
Barry Bluestone, you are nothing but a HATING, IDIOT, Liberal, and you should really be ASHAMED of your comments !
This is just another example of why I have long advocated that it is time for America to divide into two nations.
Folks, I don’t like it one bit, but here’s the reality: It is going to happen at some point in the future, regardless of whether we want it to or not. I’ve got maybe 20 to 25 years left, (assuming an average lifespan), so I probably won’t see it in my lifetime, but unfortunately, I’m reasonably certain that my children will see it happen in theirs.
We are too divided along lines of ideology to ever be a truly United States again. That is just the truth.
The question then becomes, will it be done peacefully and in an orderly manner, or will it be done by violence, where many innocent people will be killed or injured? I would much rather it be accomplished through peaceful means.
For those of us who believe in the Constitution and founding principles of America, we have two choices: We will either submit, or we will fight. I know which choice I will make, should I be pressed to do so.
As I said, I would much rather it be accomplished peacefully. But if not….
huh–globe ‘intellectuals’ think that impeachment comes with the death penalty–either that or they can’t construct a cogent sentence. likely both. that must be why bill clinton looks so bad. . .walking dead.
When one advocates for killing the President, that is not Hate Speech… it is inciting violence against a government official. And that calls for a serious investigation and possible criminal charges. It is simply not allowed.