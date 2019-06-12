Does Congress deserve a raise? AOC thinks so! Michelle Obama to play ‘oppressive’ dodgeball

Do you think members of Congress deserve a raise? Some legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think so. She just got to Congress a few months ago, and now she wants a raise? A CNN contributor says you shouldn’t ask this one particular question to Democrats running for president. Plus Michelle Obama is about to participate in a dodgeball challenge despite new “research” that says dodgeball is “dehumanizing and oppressive.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only been in office for five months, and she already wants a raise. But she says that we shouldn’t even call it a raise. It’s a “cost of living adjustment.” I guess your $174,000 salary just doesn’t cut it any more?

Also, a CNN contributor says that you should ask Democrat candidates for president if their gun control plans would stop mass shootings. Oh really? Those incidents are when the Democrats speak out, and we can ask them about their plans? Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)