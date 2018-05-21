DOE investigating Yale’s toxic anti-male culture

Yale University is being investigated by the United States Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for allegedly implementing discriminatory anti-male policies after a graduate student from the West Coast filed a Title IX complaint arguing that the Ivy League school’s campus is a “toxic environment against men.”

The probe was spurred by University of Southern California (USC) English literature doctoral student Kursat Chistoff Pekgoz, who notified the OCR that males have been singled out for discrimination on Yale’s campus, pointing out that despite the Ivy League school’s steady decline in male enrollment, it continues to exude an anti-male climate rife with benefits that exclusively assist women.

The ultra-feminist culture on Yale’s campus was augmented under the auspices of former President Barack Obama’s administration, but since President Donald Trump has been in office, the anti-male policies have been challenged by Republicans in Washington so that they have now lost some of their bite.

“This is not the first time Yale has been accused of discriminating against men using Obama-era Title IX policies that have been pulled back under the Trump administration,” Fox News reported. “But this complaint – unlike the others – is unrelated to sexual misconduct on campus.”

Pekgoz contends that there are no ethical reasons today for justifying affirmative action for women.

“Women are a solid majority in American colleges – their numbers are increasing, not decreasing,” Pekgoz informed in his guide written to help students file Title IX complaints, titled, “Dear Colleague Letter: How to Abolish Affirmative Action for Women.” “Offering special opportunities to an ever-increasing majority is indefensible and irrational.”

The Ph.D. English student went on to clarify that from a legal perspective, affirmative action based on race is not the same as affirmative action for women, with no precedent for the latter being established in the nation’s highest court.

“Affirmative action on the basis of race is covered by Supreme Court rulings, [but] there is no Supreme Court ruling about affirmative action for women,” Pekgoz noted.

Multiple cases of sexism on campus

Pekgoz argued in his complaint that 17 organizations on Yale’s campus are benefiting women exclusively, which resulted in the OCR’s current investigation of seven of them, including: the Working Women’s Network, Women Empowering Women Leadership Conference, Women Faculty Forum, Smart Women Securities, Yale Women Innovators, Yale University Women’s Organization and Yale Women’s Campaign School.

The other 10 women’s groups accused of sexism by the USC graduate student are not included in OCR’s probe for failure to meet specific criteria required by the DOE.

“OCR dismissed complaints against the other groups because they either do not exclude men or are private or non-profit organizations not affiliated with the university,” Fox News’ Caleb Parke pointed out.

Yale was specifically targeted by Pekgoz for its extremely feminist climate – above and beyond other campuses he scrutinized for instituting anti-men policies.

“[I decided to file my complaint against Yale because it] has a much more toxic environment against men [than other universities],” Pekgoz told Fox News.

However, it was noted that on the other side of the nation in Northern California, evidence stands against another prestigious academic institution that has reportedly been in the practice of giving women preferential treatment in admission or scholarships.

“[One] student whistleblower … pushed Stanford [University] to rethink financial aid,” the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

Debate over sexism

Pekgoz’s accusation of rampant sexism taking place on the Ivy League campus was challenged by Yale Spokesman Thomas Conroy, who claimed that both sexes are treated equally in every one of the school’s departments.

“Yale is committed to nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in all its programs,” Conroy insisted when speaking to Fox News.

Pekgoz recounted that he is very familiar with feminism and its culture in his past experience, but he noted that the virulent attacks he has endured at the hands of feminists in the U.S. is something he has to get used to.

“Pekgoz – who said he’s become the target of feminist attacks – is quick to point out that he worked for a feminist organization in Turkey, which was a completely different situation, as compared to American higher education, where male enrollment keeps falling and men entering the job market are making less money,” Parke noted.

The doctorate student from the West Coast contends that this downward spiral of men in America can no longer be ignored.

“[Declining male college enrollment and males earning less after graduation] has to be addressed one way or another,” Pekgoz asserted.

Obama legacy of feminism flagging?

Pekgoz stressed that Obama’s 2015 “Dear Colleague” letter – that was widely condemned for being extremely biased against men – contained numerous feminist policies that were subsequently reversed by Trump-appointed DOE Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“[Obama’s letter] was never legally binding [and] is no longer being enforced,” the doctorate assured Fox News.

In fact, he provided assurance that Obama’s letter is obsolete and irrelevant today.

“While the Department of Education circulated a Dear Colleague Letter (2015), which justified sex-selective scholarships for the ‘underrepresented sex,’ this Letter is now of dubious value because women are no longer the underrepresented sex in colleges,” Pekgoz emphasized in his guide.

The USC student went on to stress that he does not want to follow in the footsteps of radical feminists by filing a seemingly endless number of Title IX complaints against American universities from coast to coast, but he says that something must be done to avoid the impending crisis.

“We have this problem that male enrollment has been dropping steadily for more than a decade,” Pekgoz warned. “It may be necessary to implement affirmative action for men, but first we have to abolish affirmative action for women.”

He would like other Americans to pick up the slack by filing their own Title IX complaints to challenge radical feminists from having their way on American campuses – where the policies they have pushed on administrators to adopt and enforce have gone virtually unchecked.

—-

—-

