Doctor in genital cutting case freed on a $4.5M bond

After seven months in jail, a doctor charged with cutting the genitals of numerous minor girls as part of a religious tradition was freed Tuesday after 16 of her friends offered more than $4.5 million in property to secure her release.
While it’s been two months since U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman agreed to grant bond to Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, she wasn’t released until Tuesday as it took weeks for prosecutors to verify the friends’ assets and confirm their worth. Of the 16 friends, 14 of them showed up in person in court Tuesday and vowed to post the $4.5 million bond should Nagarwala flee pending trial.
That’s the largest unsecured bond in the history of Detroit’s federal court, where Nagarwala, 44, and seven other defendants — including four mothers — are accused of subjecting minor girls belonging to a small Muslim sect to genital cutting procedures over a 12 year period.
“Dr. Nagarwala is looking forward to spending time with her family and children over the next few days. After being jailed since April, today brought tremendous relief to her and her family,” Nagarwala’s lawyer, Shannon Smith, told the Free Press.
Nagarwala was released over the objection of prosecutors, who claim she may have subjected as many as 100 girls to genital cutting. They have argued that Nagarwala has both the resources and motive to flee: She lost her job, could lose her parental rights and faces up to life in prison. Releasing her on bond could also give her more time to silence witnesses in the case, prosecutors have argued, claiming Nagarwala has already told members of her religious community to “deny everything” if investigators ask about genital cutting procedures.
Nagarwala has been ordered to wear a tether, surrender her passport and post her Northville home as security while she lives in a hotel with her father, who will watch over her. She is only allowed supervised visits with her two minor children, who live in their home with their father — two hours a day on weekdays and five hours a day on weekends.
The defense has claimed that the government is overstating its case and that Nagarwala and her co-defendants were engaging in a religious procedure that involved no harm. The case involves eight defendants — including two doctors, a physician’s wife and four mothers — who are accused of participating in various degrees of subjecting young girls to genital cutting as part of a religious practice.
All defendants are members of the Dawoodi Bohra — a small Indian Muslim sect with a mosque in Farmington Hills that practices female circumcision and believes it is a religious rite of passage that involves only a minor “nick.”
The lead defendant is Nagarwala, a now-fired emergency room physician at Henry Ford, who is charged with performing the procedure on six girls at a Livonia clinic. Two of the girls are from Minnesota; four from Michigan. The clinic owner and his wife have also been charged.
Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, of Farmington Hills, is accused of letting Nagarwala use his clinic to perform genital cutting procedures on minor girls; and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, is accused of holding the girls’ hands during the procedure to keep them from squirming and to calm them.
Four mothers also have been charged in the case, accused of putting their daughters in harm’s way by letting Nagarwala cut their genitals as part of a religious procedure.
Especially egregious, authorities have argued, is that this procedure was carried out by a doctor who took an oath to do no harm.
“She knew that this was illegal, but did it, anyway,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward has said of Nagarwala, stressing: “As a medical doctor, she is aware that female genital mutilation has no medical purpose.”
The case is set to go to trial in June.
This is a case (above) where one picture does not ‘tell one thousand words.’ If this picture were to speak of the horrors of genital mutilation, it would look like Satan…horrible, ugly, disfigured, bloody, evil, rotten, etc..!!
This is a crime that demands the death penalty. Round all them up and end the practice once and for all.
Nagarwala is a butcher and not a doctor ! She probably received her credentials in a refugee camp.
They should take Jumana Nagarwala and perform the same surgery on her, that she performed on those girls, with no anesthesia. Then they should hang this trash in public!
Let’s hope she figures a way to skip out and run away to Yemen or someplace, forfeiting her friends’ millions in bail bucks, enabling reduced taxes for working Christians.
No, cause it would be US THE TAX victim on the hook to them PAY FOR THESE cretins to have a house for them and their family.. ALL ON SECTION 8 (welfare) AND via paying them EBT etc..
This means she can go on with this stupid vaginal surgery ruining a females enjoyment of sex. She needs sto be removed along with ALL muslims on our soil as not wanted and never, ever
elect to Congress or a local legislature which we can all read is happening. Yes, you give them an inch and their takeover will grow and grow and grow. Ship them out NOW as most are even on our welfare due to not speaking English or their IQ is in the toilet for 1400 yrs. of inbreeding. We do need nor want a caliphate but they do and MUST do what their real Qu’Ran forces them to do. Can’t be believe and to allow this creature to be released at all means it must have been an Obama judge.
I
Further, islam is NOT a religion (altho they use that word to con/gull us) but a 1400 years old murdering ignorant cult. Just a nip? Get real. Everyone involved should be in prison for
ruining a female’s body and I bet against the female’s will but forced by idiot mothers and
illegal doctors.
Where is the liberal press and Hollywood? If sexual harassment is being outed as evil, where are the voices for this horrific surgery? And who are the 16 “friends” who pledged money for her?