The United Airlines passenger who was hauled off an overbooked plane is a poker-playing doctor from Kentucky with a sordid past.
Dr. David Dao, 69, who was captured in a now viral video being forcibly dragged off the Louisville, Ky-bound flight at Chicago O’Hare Airport on Sunday, was working as a doctor specializing in pulmonary disease in Elizabethtown when he was convicted of trading prescription drugs for sex favors.
According to documents filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Dao was arrested in 2003 on the drug-related offenses following an undercover investigation.
Dr. David Dao was charged in 2005 with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers. Prosecutors claimed Dao fraudulently filled prescriptions for hydocodone, Oxycontin and Percocet.
Dr. Dao was also convicted on 6 felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and deceit and in 2005 was given 5 years probation.
Doctor dragged off United flight has criminal history
How does this have ANYTHING to do with him being dragged off the plane? The SMEAR CAMPAIGN is in high gear! Looks like United is trying to destroy his character for fear of impending lawsuit!
It doesn’t affect the United incident at all, IMO.
But, it will be used by those who think it’s ok for airlines to take your money and put an employee in the seat you bought.
That is true, but i would like to know after his convictions, WY IS he still a licensed doctor??
GET THE WHOLE STORY BEFORE DEMONIZING SOMEONE !!!
You are right…but this is the NY Post doing it’s best to protect big business.
Isn’t this just typical of U.S. Media? BLAME the victim. This is just a smoke screen employed by United Airlines in wake of their falling stock. Only uneducated idiots will let this sway their opinion of what actually occurred. Billary can do anything she wants and everyone turns their head and doesn’t go to jail, but this guy is a ‘poker playing sordid so-and-so’ and gets humiliated and dragged out by the Gestapo.
SMOKESCREEN
There is more to this, than what meets the eye. When the video first came out, if you didn’t go all the way to the end, you would miss a really strange additional vid of the man shuffling very quickly back and forth, short, shuffling steps and saying over and over, I want to go home, I want to go home, I want to go home! He acted very much as one with mental challenges. I saw that portion several times and when I tried to show my husband it was no longer there. Something else is going on than what we are being spoon fed by the media.
I agree with you, and wonder if Dr. Dao was perhaps taking some drugs as well. It would be very unusual for someone to freak out as badly as he did for simply being asked to leave the plane. This was not an “overbook” situation, as the media keeps saying. It was a full flight that wanted to send a crew to Louisville on, and had to bump already seated passengers off the flight to accomplish this. Handled badly by United all the way around, but I believe Dr. Dao has serious problems of his own.
But why do the employees get to Bump out PAYING customers though? Are they saying this was the ONLY flight going from Chicago down to Kentucky? And as such they ABSOLUTELY frikken had to be on this flight? If not, why couldn’t they do the bumping on a different airline (since most do allow crew from one company to fly with others) that was NOT overbooked..??
If Dr. Cho was convicted of improperly prescribing narcotics how does he still have his medical license? Every state I know automatically removes the right to practice upon conviction.
This does not excuse United Airlines actions of removing him forceably from the plane, when he had a paid and assigned seat. It is United’s problem that they overbooked. It is United’s problem that they did not offer enough to the paid passengers to voluntarily give up their seats. A few thousand dollars would have been enough for 4 passengers to give up their seats, even $5OO may have been enough it they scheduled them on the very next flight out. If United lets this get to trial, there will be many other passengers who will testify and they will lose.
So what! That has nothing to do with the manner in which he was treated.
So when asked to leave the plane, the good Dr. responded like the con man felon he is & caused his own injuries.
So you are fully ok with PAYING customers being treated like feecees cause the airline wants the space for some workers..
RE to augustwinter.
The above article is nothing more than a meager attempt at a smear campaign. Anyone that can not recognize it is apt to believe fake news.
This is the most bizarre news story of the decade. Dumb and Dumber in real life. I will note that in my 20+ years of traveling on business multiple times per week, I always considered United to be the lowest of the low when it came to customer service.
Good going United, U just gave a perverted criminal millions of dollars and gave yourself a rep of stupidity. I think almost everyone is united with that!
They were yelling on social media that this is the way we treat Chinese in America but he is not Chinese, he is Vietnamese. He was returning from a trip to China. He is a criminal, convicted of illegal drug sales (on top of the sexual favors & the woman ended up working with him);so how did he maintain a medical license? These were prescription drugs, not street drugs. Believe it or not, the airline has the right to remove passengers, whether or not, the public can accept that is another thing. United has lost a billion dollars overnight and people are cancelling flights. The man hit his face on the armrest. But when he ran back in the plane the second time, he was screaming and going crazy bananas.
[He is a criminal, convicted of illegal drug sales (on top of the sexual favors & the woman ended up working with him);so how did he maintain a medical license?]
I’ve been wondering that since i read this article. BUT i still can’t find out why or how he kept his license..
As is all too common and typical anymore, there is initially a sensationalized report, including a partial video, followed by indignation, accusation, damnation, and outrage….THEN, after some time for the smoke to clear, so to speak, more detailed information is presented, along with what we now suppose is the whole video record, and unavoidable re-assessment of the event begins. There are, undoubtedly, more than one issue here, though what underlies all of them is the legal prerogatives U.S. airlines can and do exercise at their discretion, such as removing a customer with a paid-for ticket, overbooking notwithstanding, from his properly taken seat, to replace him with an airline employee. Perhaps the Congress will, after returning from their much-deserved recess, (oh, they work SO hard, don’t they?), take up those prerogatives anew and reconsider them with a care about consumers for a change. The questions about this man’s criminal past, his extraordinary behavior when asked to vacate his seat, (reported by other passengers), his apparent disorientation, why, after having been found guilty of felonies, he was allowed to continue practicing medicine, ought to be investigated, if not coincidentally, then separately. He will sue United, no doubt, but from what I’ve researched, United acted lawfully, and he did not. Whether right or wrong, though, is a different, and important, question.
Doced – United didn’t have a clue about this doctor’s past, nor is it really relevant to the story. UA didn’t have the right to get him off the flight and replace him with united staff members.He was picked up by a computer so all the BS about him being disoriented is nonsense. He is 69 yo and was punched badly of course he will be disoriented. Next time it can happen to you…
I dare anyone to get pulled out of a seat in a manner that your head is bashed in to the arm rest, and then drug along the ground to NOT be disoriented..
nero,
I respectfully suggest you read my post more carefully. I did not suggest the passenger’s criminal history was known by United, nor that it had anything whatever to do with the decision, however it was made, to remove him from the plane/flight. The video, as well as other passengers’ accounts, characterize his behavior as “shouting, raving, wildly waving his arms, and walking, rather, shuffling, as though inebriated, or drugged”–in other words, disoriented. No one has reported the passenger was punched. His obvious injury was the result of his face colliding with a passenger seat armrest during his physical resistance to being displaced from his seat. As for your statement UA didn’t have the right to get him off the flight…in fact, UA, and all American air carriers, have that right and exercise it, as I said, at their discretion. The agreement a passenger accepts when choosing to board an American commercial airplane, effectively cancels some of his basic rights. As for the possibility of such happening to me, under current law it could, of course, as it could to you, as well, or anyone. I also said the Congress might well reassess the air carriers’ prerogatives with a care for the consumer.
Dao’s past has absolutely nothing to do with the way United Airlines and the CGAS (Chicago Gestapo Airport Security) handled him. Put yourself in his place, what they did to Dao, they can do to you.
Strong armed thuggery, at the direction of a service provider, is unacceptable. Accountability is required and heads must roll .