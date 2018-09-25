Dobson warns of socialist takeover if Christians don’t vote

Dr. James Dobson warned Christians that if they neglect their duty to vote in November’s midterm elections, they will likely lose their freedom – giving way to a socialist takeover sweeping America.

“Socialism would replace freedom and free enterprise,” Dobson alerted readers of his October monthly newsletter, “God help us if you and I fail to fulfill our moral responsibility.”

Vote, or else …

The founder of Family Talk radio and the James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI) made it clear that there will be dire consequences if Christians sit out November’s election – stressing that it carries much more weight than any other midterm in United States history.

“Everything is on the line, and a wholly new interpretation of the Constitution looms before us,” insisted Dobson, who also founded Focus on the Family decades ago.

Having advised five presidents and received his Ph.D. in Child Development from the University of Southern California (USC) – where he served as an associate clinical professor of pediatrics for 14 years – Dobson’s counsel has been held in high esteem throughout America for many decades, and his latest piece of advice focuses on one topic that he said “rises to the top” over all others.

“Powerful social movements and passions are ‘blowing in the wind,’ and most of them have dangerous implications for the institution of the family, religious liberty, our children and unborn babies – and the country at large,” the evangelical leader wrote his constituents.

Dobson impressed that America’s direction over the next few decades will be determined by the results of November’s midterm election.

“Christians must go to the polls next month and let their voices be heard!” the pro-family activist exclaimed.

The host of the Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk radio program – speaking with the authority of his 17 honorary degrees, 17 years’ experience on the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles’ attending staff, and as a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame – asked his supporters if they will take action steps in order to continue living out their faith in America.

“What will you do about it?” Dobson questioned his readers. “Will you sit out this election? God help us if you and I fail to fulfill our moral responsibility … Everything is on the line.”

Dobson then referred to an election win 150 years ago by one of the most devout Christian presidents in U.S. history.

“Dobson notes Abraham Lincoln’s presidential election victory for a second term, which has been described as the most important presidential election ever,” WND reported. “The outcomes of many races likely will hinge who decides to vote, he argues.”

The author of dozens of books – such as The New Dare to Discipline, Love for a Lifetime, Life on the Edge, Love Must Be Tough, The New Strong-Willed Child, Bringing up Boys and Bringing Up Girls – explained why this election is probably the most significant midterm since America’s founding.

“Destiny rides before us again,” Dobson warned. “As Barack Obama said after winning a second presidential term, ‘Elections have consequences.’ Indeed, they do. We – the voters – have it within our power to protect our Constitution, preserve our democratic system of government, and secure the blessings of liberty for us and our posterity.”

He implored Christians to do their duty by taking “30 minutes to go to the polls on November 6” after studying out the issues and candidates on the ballot, while urging them to get those around them involved in political process at their local polling precincts.

“Call or email every friend in your church or neighborhood and urge them to vote!” Dobson exclaimed. “Drive them to the polling place in your car if they don’t have transportation or don’t know where it is located. Ask your pastor to set up registration tables in the vestibule of your church. Talk to your family members. Do everything you can to influence this election. You can be sure that those whose views you oppose will be working just as hard. If you are AWOL in this battle, you and everything you stand for might slip away.”

Warning from the past

The evangelical leader went on to point out that America is “plagued by hatred” before referring back to Lincoln and begging for mercy for Christians suffering the consequences of the midterm results.

“In that tragic environment, I will point you to the words of Abraham Lincoln – spoken on the occasion of his second Inaugural address, March 2, 1864,” Dobson continued. “The war had 13 months to go, and the North would eventually achieve victory. Lincoln had said years earlier that, ‘This government cannot endure, permanently, half slave and half free.’ It would take a terrible Civil War to resolve that conflict. During that struggle, 600,000 of his countrymen would die, both from the North and South.”

He then cited Lincoln’s call for compassion that he would like to be relayed onto Americans today.

“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan – to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations,” Dobson quoted the 16th president.

The Christian based in Colorado ended with a call to believers.

“Dobson adds [that Christians must] spread the word [and] get the message to columnists, websites, pastors, newspapers, magazines and more,” WND’s Bob Unruh noted.

“There is no time to lose,” Dobson warned.

Protect your faith and family

Last month, Dobson sent out a similar warning in anticipation of the approaching midterms.

“Everything that matters – everything of value – sits on the foundation of the family,” Dobson told The Todd Starnes Show in August. “The institution of marriage and parenthood underlies everything that is good about what we believe in, yet since the ‘70s – and certainly up to now – there is this effort to redefine marriage and to undermine what it means to raise children.”

Point blank, he warned that socialism will swarm and destroy America.

“[The attack] came from liberal ideology [and although it can be traced as far back as the ‘70s and ‘80s, the left-wing movement has] reached a fever pitch that has brought hatred for everything that made this country great,” Dobson added. “I am deeply concerned about it.”

He then gave an example of how socialist principles in America’s bureaucracy are getting out of hand.

“In a real example of undermining ‘what it means to raise children,’ Dobson related how children in a California school district – aged seven to 10 – were subjected to a questionnaire that asked them numerous questions about their sexuality, including if they ever ‘think about touching someone else’s private parts,’” ToddStarnes.com’s Jeremiah Poff noted. “Dobson said that the parents of the children sued in both federal and district court, but lost the initial ruling – as well as an appeal to the Ninth Circuit.”

Dobson was not sure if God-given parental rights ultimately lost or prevailed in this situation, but regardless of the outcome, he says that such instances should serve as a dire warning to parents in America of any background.

“I don’t know what has happened since then, and I hope that’s going to go to the Supreme Court if it hasn’t already,” the Christian doctor expressed to Fox Radio’s Starnes on his show. “But it illustrates the fact that the school districts want to gain control.”

Circling back to the upcoming election, Dobson revealed the shocking figure that less than 50 percent of Christians turn up at the ballot box to vote in elections.

“Many of us agree completely with what you and I are talking about, but they’re too lazy – or they think politics is dirty, or who knows what their motivation is,” Dobson lamented to Starnes.

The pro-family and pro-life leader also shared that he was shocked about how a growing number of Americans view socialism in a positive light.

“[Socialism’s economic model has] never worked anywhere in history, [and is a] disaster,” Dobson concluded. “You can’t have a socialistic country and have a respect for the Constitution and the rule of law because we’re given rights in there that socialistic leaders will undermine. If you take out the Constitution, there’s not a whole lot left. That takes my breath away that there are people out there that are really serious about making this a socialistic country.”

Echoing a past warning

Earlier in the summer, Dobson also warned about the dire consequences of elections.

The results of Christians not getting to the polls in the 2012 election led former President Barack Obama to his second term, when he demanded that Christian ministries pay for employees’ abortions, which spurred Dobson to defy the president by saying, “Come and get me – I will not yield to your wicked regulations.”

In his August newsletter, Dobson blasted Americans’ negligence to vote.

“More than half of Americans – including the majority of Christians – don’t even bother to vote,” Dobson wrote, according to a July WND report posted on TLDM.org. “Shame on them all! Don’t they know that tyranny for us and our children is only one generation – or even one election – away?”

He passionately called Christians to vote and set up biblically minded leaders who will allow their families to live according to their faith in God.

“We must vote, vote, vote to elect leaders who will defend what has been purchased with the blood of patriots who died to protect our liberty,” the faith leader continued. “We owe it to the memory of their sacrifice to preserve what they did for us. We must not fritter it away on our watch!”

Dobson went on to cite the famous “fundamental change” slogan that was touted by Obama – using it as a dire warning to Christians.

“If any politician tells you he will ‘fundamentally change’ this nation, what he means is that he plans to undermine our Constitution and take away our heritage of freedom,” Dobson explained. “Run from him or her!”

This alert was dispatched this summer over fears of the Democratic Party’s threat to gain control on Capitol Hill and over its ongoing efforts to impeach the commander-in-chief – threats that have not abated to this date with just over a month left until November’s midterms.

“The exhortation comes as Democrats seek to recapture the majority in the U.S. House – where they already have laid plans to impeach President Trump,” WND reported at the time.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

