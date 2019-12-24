Dobson, TBN rip Christianity Today over call to remove Trump

Evangelical leader Dr. James Dobson and the Christian television network, TBN, are publicly condemning Christianity Today (CT) over an op-ed by its editor-in-chief calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

After attempting to justify his blow on the president by saying how the late Rev. Billy Graham encouraged Christians to voice their political opinions in the public square, CT Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli condemned Trump’s request – for Ukraine’s president to examine Joe Biden and his son’s corrupt business dealings – as deserving impeachment.

“The president … attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli wrote in his CT opinion piece. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Don’t speak for us Christians

Dobson – the president and founder of Family Talk – charged CT’s Galli with jumping on the ani-Trump bandwagon with Democrats in their campaign to oust the president before voters have the chance to decide for themselves in the 2020 election.

“The editors didn’t tell us who should take his place in the aftermath,” Dobson asserted in a press release. “Maybe the magazine would prefer a president who is passionately pro-abortion, anti-family, hostile to the military, dispassionate toward Israel, supports a socialist form of government, promotes confiscatory taxation, opposes school choice, favors men in women’s sports and boys in girl’s locker rooms, promotes the entire LGBTQ agenda, opposes parental rights, and distrusts evangelicals and anyone who is not politically correct.”

He then posed several pointed questions for CT to ponder.

“By the way, after Christianity Today has helped vacate the Oval Office, I hope they will tell us if their candidate to replace Mr. Trump will fight for religious liberty and the Bill of Rights?” Dobson added. “Give your readers a little more clarity on why Trump should be turned out of office after being duly elected by 63 million voters?”

The evangelical leader then got right to the point and pressed CT which candidate from the Democratic Party – with an unbiblical platform – it plans on endorsing.

“Is it really because he made a phone call that displeased you?” Dobson candidly asked. “There must be more to your argument than that. While Christianity Today is making its case for impeachment, I hope the editors will now tell us who they support for president among the Democrat field – that should tell us the rest of the story.”

I second that …

TBN General Counsel John B. Casoria also called Galli out.

“The recent editorial in Christianity Today declaring that our duly elected President ‘Should Be Removed from Office’ is distinctly short-sighted and published with a timing that appears self-serving and publicity seeking,” Casoria wrote in a TBN press release. “Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wastes no time in parroting the thread-bare and baseless liberal charges against President Trump – even as he attempts to guilt Trump-supporting evangelical Christians into abandoning their president – all while ignoring the scriptural record of imperfect (and even sinful) leaders God has used throughout the history of His own people Israel.”

He reminded Galli that God chooses imperfect vessels.

“The simple fact is that the Israelites of old were blessed and blossomed through more than one morally flawed leader (Moses and David come to mind),” Casoria noted. “Likewise, over the years, modern evangelicals have similarly been blessed and blossomed in spite of flaws…”

He supports evangelicals voting for someone who champions biblical morality.

“The reality is that an overwhelming majority of evangelical Christians support Trump, despite his past flawed moral compass and life choices … but he also has a demonstrated track record of unwavering support for a Judeo-Christian worldview on issues that are vitally important to us not only as a faith community, but as ‘one nation under God,’” the attorney added. “Trump’s support goes beyond the basics like right to life, religious freedom, the Second Amendment and appointing judges who uphold originalist views of the Constitution, [as] he’s also committed to the principles that made America great in the first place – including fundamental free-market capitalism, lower taxes and basic government unencumbered by a destructive socialist agenda.”

He ends with some advice for Galli.

“Mr. Galli and his team of evangelical moralizers need to be reminded that Trump was not voted America’s Pastor, [and] while not claiming a place in the sanctimonious Mr. Galli’s evangelical community, Mr. Trump is nonetheless a man of faith in God,” Casoria closed. “Mr. Galli would do well to step off his moral high horse, remove his cloak of self-righteous judgment, thank God for President Trump, and lead the staff at Christianity Today in petitioning God for another four years of strong, no-nonsense leadership that will preserve our religious freedoms under President Trump.”

