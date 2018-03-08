Do you watch ‘Modern Family?’

The cast of ABC’s Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family” appeared in a PSA released Wednesday by the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, slamming the National Rifle Association and promoting an upcoming gun-control march in cities across the country.
In the video, actors Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter took turns voicing their support for the student survivors-turned-activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman fatally shot 14 students and three faculty members on Feb. 14.
“We send our condolences and support to the students of Parkland,” Mr. Ferguson said in the video.
“… and people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,” Ms. Hyland chimed in.
“Your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope,” Ms. Bowen continued.
“… that someday our lawmakers will stop putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what’s best for our children,” added Mr. O’Neill and Ms. Vergara.
“We all have to get involved, and we all have to register to vote,” said Ms. Hyland and Ms. Winter.
“We stand with you,” added Mr. Burrell.
“And we will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24th, making their voices heard at the March for Our Lives,” said Mr. O’Neill and Mr. Stonestreet, promoting the gun-control march spearheaded by a group of Parkland survivors, taking place March 24 in 507 communities worldwide.
Cast members, including Mr. Gould, signed off the video by reciting the social media hashtag #NeverAgain.
“Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, who sits on the Everytown Creative Council with Mr. Burrell, Mr. O’Neill and Ms. Vergara, said it stands to reason that a show that celebrates families would speak out against gun violence.
“Our show celebrates families, while gun violence devastates them,” he told People magazine. “How could we sit back and do nothing while these brave kids stand up to the gun lobby since our lawmakers won’t?”
Do I watch “Modern Family?” Not anymore! Let me know when all the Hollywood elites gives up their armed escorts/bodyguards and move out of their gated communities…
Never watched it in the first place. AND cause of this, i never will!
Never have watched it and never will. The last thing I need is a bunch of Libertard Hollyweird Sodomite Deviants lecturing me on right and wrong when they live for all their wealth some of the most screwed up dysfunctional lives in the world.
Oh yes I’ll go to a sitcom group for my views!! Idoits!!
“… and people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,”
I don’t think they should be saying this. I’m all in favor of common sense speech laws. Any speech I don’t personally like is offensive and should be restricted and punished. People don’t say stupid things – their words do. That’s why we should take their words away.
These people should be stripped of their so-called right to free speech, because the 1st Amendment starts with the word “Congress”. Obviously that means free speech only applies to Congress, not the individual.
We should conduct common sense background investigations on people before they are allowed to speak in public. And we should absolutely abolish all “bump stock speech” like the cast of Modern Family engaged in. The Founding Fathers never envisioned the sitcom, so it’s not covered.
Once the background check is complete and we’ve registered everyone who wants to speak in public, they can apply for a license to speak, with a common sense 30 day waiting period of course. How do we know they won’t use their license to speak by hurting children?
You know, hurtful words are more likely to hurt a member of your own family than an intruder.
This is why we need common sense speech control.
btw everyone in the universe is free to quote me on this. Only libs think there’s such a thing as “common sense gun control”.
When you have this kind of diversity ruining the minds of millennial’s, what do you expect?
As for this show……. hate it!!!!!
nope, I don’t support deviate life styles
Which is why 90% of most “modern tv shows/sitcoms” i don’t give the time of day.. Cause i can’t stand the consistent shoving of these deviant life styles in our faces, as being “Normal” while also bashing straight men as being some how unnatural/incompetent.
Well how about the FBI and Broward County Sheriff’s Department, are they a terrorist organization because they did not do anything? To blame the NRA and guns is just wrong! We don’t blame the American Automobile Association and cars for deaths due to car deaths! Get real idiots!
These are not personal or deeply-held opinions, these are actors jumping on the popular bandwagon to keep their ratings up. I value their opinion about as much as my building’s janitor, or the local bus driver. If they were to announce themselves against abortion “to protect our children”, then I’d listen to them. Otherwise, they’re just opportunistic hypocrites.
[Otherwise, they’re just opportunistic hypocrites.]
I’d say that’s 95% of hollywerid.. Opportunistic hypocrites..
Within the next decade or so courts are going to look at the entire Second Amendment {A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed} and allow significant limits on gun ownership because the Founders’ intents in the Second Amendment never imagined assault weapons, automatic weapons, individuals owning scores of weapons, nor bullets that could travel miles instead of yards.
The phrase “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…” was written shortly after the nation had won its freedom from King George with the help of civilian militias. There were still potential invasions from the British, French, and Spanish as well as the possibility of slave revolts. All able-bodied men were required to be available to own muskets and serve in “well regulated Militia” in the event of an invasion or slave rebellion.
The second phrase {the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed} included the right to self defense but can assault weapon {etc.} ownership as a hobby in a world where the likelihood of civilians being called into service to defend the nation from invasion is so remote that civilian militias haven’t been used since Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders 120 years ago.
Modern Family is now off my record queue. Why on earth would they think anyone wants to know their opinion? PragerU has a recent relevant video, “Dear Celebrities: No One Cares What You Think”, they nail it.
Modern Family had some funny moments, it’s tainted now.
I never take political or firearms advice from people who have no problem with murdering babies . I haven’t watched network TV in a couple of decades. These people are a sterling example of why I don’t.