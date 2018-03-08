Do you watch ‘Modern Family?’

The cast of ABC’s Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family” appeared in a PSA released Wednesday by the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, slamming the National Rifle Association and promoting an upcoming gun-control march in cities across the country.

In the video, actors Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter took turns voicing their support for the student survivors-turned-activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman fatally shot 14 students and three faculty members on Feb. 14.

“We send our condolences and support to the students of Parkland,” Mr. Ferguson said in the video.

“… and people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws,” Ms. Hyland chimed in.

“Your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope,” Ms. Bowen continued.

“… that someday our lawmakers will stop putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what’s best for our children,” added Mr. O’Neill and Ms. Vergara.

“We all have to get involved, and we all have to register to vote,” said Ms. Hyland and Ms. Winter.

“We stand with you,” added Mr. Burrell.

“And we will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24th, making their voices heard at the March for Our Lives,” said Mr. O’Neill and Mr. Stonestreet, promoting the gun-control march spearheaded by a group of Parkland survivors, taking place March 24 in 507 communities worldwide.

Cast members, including Mr. Gould, signed off the video by reciting the social media hashtag #NeverAgain.

“Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, who sits on the Everytown Creative Council with Mr. Burrell, Mr. O’Neill and Ms. Vergara, said it stands to reason that a show that celebrates families would speak out against gun violence.

“Our show celebrates families, while gun violence devastates them,” he told People magazine. “How could we sit back and do nothing while these brave kids stand up to the gun lobby since our lawmakers won’t?”

