Do you agree with Dwyane Wade that this is a father’s job?

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade defended his son’s appearance when critics insulted the boy after Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union posted a family photo on Thanksgiving.

In the photo, posted to Instagram, the family stands on a staircase. Wade’s 12-year-old son Zion is wearing a crop top and has acrylic nails.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade tweeted. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in — so i get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them,” Wade added.

Earlier this year, Wade spoke about supporting Zion attending Miami Pride.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said. “My job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

“This is my job as a father,” Wade added. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

