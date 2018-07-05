Do Democrats hate America? Here are the numbers

Democrats hate America.
That’s one takeaway from a recent Gallup poll that shows only 32 percent of Dems are “extremely proud” to be an American, versus a substantially higher number of Republicans.
Of course, that’s a bit snarky. The low showing on the “extremely proud” scale doesn’t necessarily translate into “I hate America.”
But any half-hearted political watcher can see that for him- or herself, anyway. Antifa, anyone? Maxine Waters? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, and the whole rising batch of self-identifying socialists who are somehow creeping out of their dirt piles to swear allegiance to a country they want to substantially change?
Related Story: Fox News’ Brit Hume Deletes “Democrats Don’t Love America” Tweet After Backlash
Yes, a case — a very strong case — can indeed be made that Democrats do hate America, so much that they want to completely uproot its base systems, toss them to the trash, and institute new.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Campus Reform interviews Millennials in the video below.
The survey, however, only rated how much respondents said they were “extremely proud” to be American. And overall, only 47 percent of U.S. adults described themselves that way.
That’s not very high by itself. But break it down by party, and the differences are huge. How huge? Republicans to the tune of 74 percent said they were “extremely proud” to be American, compared to 32 percent of Democrats.
Democrats in 2016, however, felt a bit different. Then, at a time when Barack Obama was still president, fully 46 percent professed extreme pride in being an American.
So one can only surmise that the left only likes America when a progressive-slash-socialist is at the helm — which, in constitutional terms, would mean the Dems only profess pride in America when America’s headed down a path it was never intended to tread. How quaint.
“Politics appears to be a factor,” Gallup reported of its findings, “Left-leaning groups’ antipathy toward Donald Trump and their belief that other countries look unfavorably on the president are likely factors in their decline in patriotism, particularly the sharp drops in the past year.”
Yes, the left is down in the dumps over this president, that’s for certain. But thing is, the way Democrats are acting — the crazy train they’ve been riding — virtually guarantees they’re going to face another wave of Republican leadership, another four years of the very White House administration they detest.
Hang on, poll-watchers. Those numbers for “extremely proud” to be an American are only going to go lower for the left, as the election season progresses.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Here’s a fundamental difference between Republicans and Dems. When Barrack Obama was President, we DEPLORED HIM, and what his destructive Leftist LOON policies were doing to undermine and weaken this country, not to mention the corrosive RACIAL DIVISION he sowed the entire 8 YEARS of his trainwreck of a Presidency.
But for all that, we NEVER applied our antipathy against HIM to our COUNTRY, and our love for this country did not change. We GRIEVED for what this country was becoming under his “leadership,” but that did not translate to unpatriotic feelings toward the US, only antipathy toward the Leftist LOONS who were hellbent on “fundamentally transforming” us into some half-baked hybrid SOCIALISM with the hopes of degenerating into full-blown COMMUNISM.
Now COMMUCRATS, on the other hand–never that fond of this COUNTRY in the FIRST PLACE, because it is/was not COMMUNIST enough for them–are PROJECTING their EXTREME hatred for our patriotic ANTI-GLOBALIST President to hatred of ALL things American–including our flag, our history, and finally, the country, ITSELF for not adhering to their Leftist LOON ideology. Hating is what they do–and it extends to most ANYTHING having to do with loving this country and wanting what is best for it–you know, without BURNING IT DOWN and “rebulding” it into something it never was and never SHOULD BE!
They do not even know what America is. As long as America steers away from itself and into socialism they like it….
Shades of Michelle Obama who was proud of her country for the first time when Barack was nominated for president. A telling admission.
This is a tough one, because, I am very proud to be an American, but ashamed that we allow abortion 57,762,169 since five people of a shockingly liberal U.S. Supreme Court struck down every abortion prohibition in all 50 states in 1973.
I am ashamed that we have allowed same-sex marriage, let transgendered males into female bathrooms, and let pornography run rampant in our movies, television and internet.
I am ashamed that we let our public schools take hostile positions against Christianity and promote a disproven theory of evolution. There has been corruption at the highest levels of our government. This generation of adults— the drug heads, free sexers, and liberals of the 1970s— have really screwed up this country.
Still, I love this country and want to create a better world for my kids. Good, common sense people everywhere need to make this country great again by getting involved and encouraging others of like mind and heart to do so. Pastors, Christians… I’m especially talking to you!!!
To fully advance the causes of radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBT lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
“Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
It would appear that if anyone disagrees with anything that anybody does, the detestable Liberal Democrats consider it to be discriminant toward anything you disagree with.
Well put. My sentiments exactly. I have no need to comment, you have said my thoughts exactly.
As their actions define them, Yes, they not only hate America, they hate Americans who do not subscribe to their socialist BS. If you refuse to roll over and kiss their PC lying butts they Hate you. All freedom loving “real” Americans should consider their hate to be a resume enhancement. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
We know the Obama’s and Jarrett hated America and if the rest of the Democrats don’t hate America they sure as heck act like they do. If they loved America why are they so unhappy living here. They really come across like phony’s to me. They are always screaming and never smile.
America has already been “uprooted and changed.” America has been changed from a much more religious society into a completely secular one. Too many too silent for too long! The ‘former’ American cultural norms are in the toilet. Just consider this: Positive responses are at record highs for the moral acceptability of birth control 91 percent, divorce 73 percent, sex between an unmarried man and woman 69 percent, homosexual relations 63 percent, out-of-wedlock birth 62 percent, abortion 43 percent, pornography 36 percent. Those are fairly old numbers, NOT in decline. In the America I grew up in, any of that would have stigmatized you as some reprobate, morally corrupt individual. One family, virtually, “left the country,” to conceal the fact that their 15 year old daughter had become pregnant. That was a sad commentary on a teenager making a sad mistake! That said, remove the stigma of “wrong doing,” as evidenced by the numbers of increasing teenage pregnancies, from the late ’60s on, you decrease the fear/inhibition of indulging in self-gratification. I think some states, now, allow teenagers (children) to seek an abortion without parental consent! I call that devolvement, not evolving to something better. I’m hardly smart enough to know how that all gets turned around; but no society can survive without a STRONG family structure. Only time will tell if America, like the Titanic, is too mortally wounded to survive; she definitely has taken on a lot of water.