DNC’s Muslim Ellison touts Antifa, warns Trump

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) publicized his endorsement of the violent radical leftist organization Antifa Wednesday night by posting a photo of himself touting the political activist group’s handbook and warning President Donald Trump that they are not afraid to use it.

Even though Antifa’s name is a derivative of “anti-fascists,” its track records shows it is not true to its name, as its members’ violent activity witnessed at Trump’s inauguration and rallies – not to mention their regular attempts to silence free speech on numerous college campuses from coast to coast – is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for domestic terrorism.

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

As a professed Muslim with a history of supporting Islamic terrorist groups, Ellison appears not be worried about his latest proud display of support for Antifa, of which the FBI has issued warnings about its anticipated violent demonstrations in the near future.

FBI probing Antifa terrorism

FBI Director Christopher Wray explained to lawmakers on Thursday that federal domestic terrorism investigators have already launched a probe looking into “a number of” people who are driven by political philosophies promoted by Antifa.

“We do have a very active domestic terrorism program,” Wray pointed out to the House Homeland Security Committee, according to the Washington Examiner. “And while we’re not investigating Antifa as Antifa – that’s an ideology and we don’t investigate ideologies – we are investigating a number of what we would call anarchist-extremist investigations where we have properly predicated subjects of people who are motivated to commit violent criminal activity on kind of an Antifa ideology.”

Countering leftists’ claims that by investigating Antifa, the FBI is acting as a sort of mind police, the Trump-appointed FBI director went on the emphasize that the probes are motivated by serious public safety concerns – not political mindsets.

“[Even though the FBI has about 1,000 open domestic terror investigations, none are focused on] ideology, opinion, or rhetoric, [but on threats],” Wray added.

Ellison also a promoter of terrorism?

Ellison, who is the first United States representative sworn in as a Muslim, also has a history of supporting movements, individuals and groups that spread terrorism – both home and abroad – having ties tracing back to the same globally recognized Islamic terrorist group that former President Barack Obama publicly supported during the Arab Spring.

“Ellison – during a 2008 trip to Saudi Arabia – met with a radical Muslim cleric who endorsed killing U.S. soldiers and with the president of a bank used to pay the families of Palestinian suicide bombers,” the Washington Free Beaconreported. “Ellison … was brought to Saudi Arabia for a two-week trip by the Muslim American Society (MAS) – a group founded by members of the Muslim Brotherhood to act as its ‘overt arm’ in the United States.”

This telling Middle East trip that took place less than a decade ago demonstrated the Democratic leader’s allegiance to the terrorist-led Palestinians who have waged jihad against Israel in their ongoing conflict with America’s strongest ally in the region.

“Ellison also took time on his trip to meet with Dr. Ahmad Mohamed Ali – the president of a Saudi Arabia-based bank that funnels millions of dollars to the families of Palestinian suicide bombers in Israel,” the Beacon’s Brent Scher pointed out. “Ali’s bank – the Islamic Development Bank – maintains the Al-Quds Intifada Fund and the Al-Aqsa Fund, which were established in 2000 to fund Palestinian terrorism and provide money to the families of Palestinian ‘martyrs.’ The funds were established with an initial investment of $200 million.”

It is feared that – just as the Muslim groups Ellison supports use carnage to bring about religious domination globally – Antifa will continue to use violence to achieve political control in America.

“Antifa is a leftist agitator organization whose members advocate violence for the sake of political gain,” Townhall impressed. “No word yet on whether the DNC as a whole endorses the Antifa movement, but given Ellison’s high profile run for chairman last year, we have a clue.”

Foreshadowing?

One example of the dangers of embracing Muslim political leaders in a democratic society abroad is showcased by what has happened in London since its residents have embraced Sadiq Khan as their first Muslim mayor, as Britain’s largest city is regularly highlighted in the global news for seemingly incessant terrorist attacks and violent crime at the hands of its Muslim inhabitants.

“Mayor Sadiq Khan is infamous for his declaration [that] terrorism is simply ‘part and parcel of living in a big city,’” WND reported. “And under Khan’s leadership, there’s another part of living in a big city that has become routine – soaring crime rates.”

Besides last year’s Manchester concert terrorist bombing that killed nearly two dozen and the more recent fatal London Bridge stabbing – both carried out and orchestrated by self-proclaimed Islamic militants – Britain’s largest city has become immersed in a recent wave of crime that the mayor claims to have a handle on.

“[G]un crime in London is up 15 percent, homicides are up 25 percent – including an explosion in youth homicide of 70 percent – and robbery is up by more than a third,” the report continued. “The year 2017 ended with four fatal stabbings in London, with one man dying in the early hours of 2018 and becoming the first victim of the new year. Khan claims he will work ‘tirelessly in 2018 and beyond to stamp out this scourge,’ but his past record is not encouraging.”

Known for wholeheartedly embracing London’s Islamic community and discounting its responsibility for rising violence and carnage, the numbers show that Khan’s tenure as mayor goes hand-in-hand with escalating criminal activity.

“According to statistics from the London government itself, crime soared from 2016 to 2017, including in the categories of theft, robbery, burglary, knife crime and gun crime – Khan was elected mayor in May 2016,” WND informed. “Knife crimes increased 30 percent and the city recorded a rise in hate crimes in almost every category.”

And a relatively new brand of attack is rearing its face on the streets of London – violence that appears to be a trademark of Islamic aggression against “infidels,” who are those not submitting to the god of Islam … Allah.

“Among the most terrifying crimes in London are acid attacks, which have soared exponentially since 2014,” the independent conservative daily noted. “There were 431 such attacks recorded in 2016, and police report they have become the tactic of first resort for some [Muslim] gangs.”

Statistics tell the story of where these acid attacks are originating, as FrontPage Magazine’s Daniel Greenfield demonstrates that they occur at heightened rates in certain parts of London where large Muslim populations reside.

“Newham is the London borough with the highest number of acid attacks,” Greenfield pointed out. “It also has the second highest percentage of Muslims in the UK, [as] 398 acid attacks occurred in 5 years in the area named as ‘the most ethnically diverse district in England and Wales,’[and] 33 percent of Newham consists of non-UK passport holders … [T]he place with the third highest number of acid attacks is Tower Hamlets. Tower Hamlets is a Muslim no-go zone. It has one of the smallest native British populations in the country, [as] 35 percent of the population is Muslim. Most of those are Bangladeshis with a healthy sprinkling of Somalis.”

