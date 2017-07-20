DNC vows to combat Donald Trump’s election integrity commission

A new vision of the Democratic Party is to stress the need for increased voting opportunities and to combat voter suppression, the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) vice chairman said on Wednesday.
“Our job should be making it easier to vote, not harder,” Michael Blake, the vice chairman, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The Democratic National Committee’s Voting Rights Commission held its news conference ahead of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity’s first public meeting, which will take place later Wednesday morning, and comes after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit last week after the first meeting was closed to the public, seeking increased transparency.
The DNC’s commission was launched to combat President Trump’s election integrity commission, as Democrats worry its actions will suppress voters. It plans to report on ways to improve access to the polls and identify voter suppression tactics.
“We hear this nonsensical myth of voter fraud. It is not happening we are not seeing that,” Mr. Blake said. “We will not allow them to move forward in a way that will hurt our communities.”
Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama called the president’s commission a “sham” and said she’s worried it will target people of color.
Meanwhile Jason Kander, founder of Let America Vote, criticized the commission’s Vice Chairman Kris W. Kobach for spending taxpayer money in Kansas to support evidence of voter fraud, but allegedly identified only nine cases out of 1.7 million ballots.
Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state who strongly opposes the president’s commission, said Mr. Trump has called into question the integrity of both federal and state election officials and volunteers.
“He ignores what the Russians did in 2016 and chooses to investigate Americans,” Mr. Padilla said. “That’s wrong and undemocratic and un-American.”
The president’s commission will livestream Wednesday’s meeting after several lawsuits, in addition to the ACLU challenge, were filed earlier this month after Mr. Kobach asked states to turn over names, partial Social Security numbers, birthdays, political party affiliations, military status and other public information.
The lawsuits allege the commission violated federal law and put privacy rights at risk. The commission has stopped gathering the data until a judge resolves the matter.
And on Tuesday, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and several House Democrats penned a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking him to remove Mr. Kobach from the commission.
Mr. Pence’s office did not return a request for comment about the letter.
Ahead of the commission’s first public meeting, Mr. Kobach defended the commission’s mission, telling CNN that more facts are needed to determine how many illegal votes were cast during the November 2016 election.
“There’s so much debate on this issue. Let’s put some more facts on the table,” Mr. Kobach said. “Anytime you have a close election and you have one or two people voting illegally, it can sway the election.”
• Sally Persons contributed to this report.
Padilla is worried about the Russians but, corrupt Demonrats have done more damage to the integrity of elections than Russians ever thought was possible. Demonrats have been stealing elections since that party was founded. LBJ and Saint Kennedy are prime examples.
Which is WHY they are so hot at stalling ANY attempt to put integrity back INTO the election process…
war is on the horizon in america be ready.
Translation: The Commucrat VERMIN will fight tooth and claw to preserve their ability to commit MASSIVE election and voter fraud, because the Commucrat Party has moved so far into Leftist LOONERY that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL it through voter fraud.
The cheating Democrats know full well that their chances of winning any election without voter fraud is nearly impossible. It is so obvious that the Democrats have done everything possible to promote voter fraud.
Well let’s see, you have a age limit, citizen requirement, voter registration, no felony convictions, live where you vote or do it by absentee ballot and MAINLY YOU MUST BE ALIVE to vote.
All thinks the liberals have worked AGAINST in the past 20 years…
“Our job should be making it easier to vote, not harder,” Michael Blake, the vice chairman, said at a press conference on Wednesday.”
Yes… Easier for those who are ELIGIBLE to vote, and much more difficult for those who are not! No matter what Trump tries to do, the entire establishment opposes it, not caring that it will make the lives of the ordinary citizens, of which I am one, better.
Seems like I read an article years ago that Republicans got caught stuffing ballot boxes (in NJ maybe?) and a court decision said the Repubs could never contest an election result as long as the judge re-enforced his ruling annually, even after he retired. If Repubs tried to challenge an election anywhere in the country, that judge would send RNC leaders to jail. Ring any bells to anyone other than me?
Nope. BUT i remember a NUMBER of stories showing the DNC was the ones caught stuffing ballot boxes, telling people on LIFE TV “vote early, vote often”, and saying “fraud is rampant cause there is NO checks on who votes, cause there is no ID requirement, which is how we like things..
Sorry, Incredulous1, but YOU LOSE. It is a PROVEN fact that almost ALL voter fraud is Democrat fraud. Instances of Republican voter fraud are SO miniscule that statistically you could say it rarely–if EVER–happens. And it is painfully obvious that during HIS destructive “Presidency”, King OBAMA elevated voter and election fraud to an ART FORM–like the lying sociopath and banana republic dictator wannabe he always WAS and STILL IS. It is likely that if not for MASSIVE voter fraud, he never would have been elected ONCE, let alone TWICE!
Obama was an illegitimate and ILLEGAL President from the get-go, and we are STILL paying the price for his destructive RAMPAGE in the White House.