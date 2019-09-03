DNC resolution champions faithless, condemns faithful

The Democratic National Committee has declared the Democratic Party the party of the “religiously unaffiliated” in a resolution it passed championing the values of secular America as inclusive, while condemning religious liberty and Americans of faith as repressive and discriminatory.

“The resolution passed Saturday at the DNC’s summer meeting in San Francisco affirmed the religiously unaffiliated as sharing their values and being ‘the largest religious group within the Democratic Party,’” the Washington Examiner reported. “The unanimously passed resolution also criticized ‘religious views’ and ‘religious liberty’ that threatened minority groups.”

Declaring war on religious freedom?

During the DNC’s summer meeting in the City by the Bay, it embraced atheists and those not identifying with any faith as constituting its dominant group, while tagging religious Americans and their religious freedoms as a threat suppressing the overwhelming majority of its party that holds secular values.

“WHEREAS, the religiously unaffiliated demographic has tripled in the last two decades – now representing 25% of the overall American population and 35% of those under the age of 30,” the DNC resolution states. “[R]eligiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party’s values, with 70% voting for Democrats in 2018, 80% supporting same-sex marriage, and 61% saying immigrants make American society stronger; and … the religiously unaffiliated demographic represents the largest religious group within the Democratic Party, growing from 19% in 2007 to one in three [33%] today.”

The resolution goes on to portray nonreligious Americans as victims of the religious liberties upon which America was founded centuries ago when Europeans fled across the Atlantic to worship God and practice their faith according to their sincerely held religious beliefs – without government interference or persecution.

“WHEREAS, the nonreligious have often been subjected to unfair bias and exclusion in American society – particularly in the areas of politics and policymaking, where assumptions of religiosity have long predominated,” the resolution claims. “[T]hose most loudly claiming that morals, values and patriotism must be defined by their particular religious views have used those religious views – with misplaced claims of ‘religious liberty’ – to justify public policy that has threatened the civil rights and liberties of many Americans, including but not limited to the LGBT community, women and ethnic and religious/nonreligious minorities.”

It goes on to tout the Democratic Party as one of inclusion and the Republican Party as one of exclusion as it looks to usher in all those who shun values based in the Bible and other religious codes of morality.

“WHEREAS, the Democratic Party is an inclusive organization that recognizes that morals, values and patriotism are not unique to any particular religion, and are not necessarily reliant on having a religious worldview at all,” the DNC document reads. “[N]onreligious Americans made up 17% of the electorate in 2018 and have the potential to deliver millions more votes for Democrats in 2020 with targeted outreach to further increase turnout of nonreligious voters.”

The resolution concludes by pointing out the secular values embraced by Democrats running for – and serving in – office, insisting that Democrats must lead the way as America pulls away from biblical and other faith-based beliefs to embrace secular humanism – where morals are relative to the individual person and right and wrong are not determined by God.

“WHEREAS, a record number of openly nonreligious candidates are running for public office,” the resolution concluded. “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE recognizes: 1) The value, ethical soundness, and importance of the religiously unaffiliated demographic – a group of Americans who contribute in innumerable ways to the arts, sciences, medicine, business, law, the military, their communities, the success of the Party and prosperity of the Nation; and 2) That religiously unaffiliated Americans are a group that – as much as any other – advocates for rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values and should be represented, included and heard by the Party.”

Not the Dems’ first swipe at God

A similar indication of the Democratic Party’s shift away from God and biblical values was made at the midpoint of the Obama administration, when attendees at the party’s convention seven years ago jeered, booed and shook their fists at the mention of God.

“During the 2012 Democratic convention, Democratic National Convention chairman Antonio Villaraigosa was booed by delegates after a resolution was pushed through inserting the words ‘God-given’ into the party platform, along with recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” the Washington Examiner’s John Gage recounted. “The resolution was supposed to pass on two-thirds voice vote, and Villaraigosa had to call for the vote two times after the crowd ended up being divided before another official told him to ignore the delegates and approve the resolution on the third voice vote.”

At the time, Democrats were backtracking while addressing the fact that it had divorced its entire agenda from God.

“The resolution came after no reference to God was in the original party platform,” Gage noted. “Then-DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the omission was not intentional.”

Patchwork

As the Democratic Party isolates itself from Christians and other religious adherents while it shifts further and further from biblical values, an attempt was made to keep faithful liberals blue.

“In June, the DNC – in apparent acknowledgement that the party has a ‘God problem’ – hired a religious outreach director,” WND recounted. “Rev. Derrick Harkins – who held a similar position in 2012 – is former senior vice president of Union Theological Seminary in New York City, which recently celebrated ‘rejoicing in the queerness of God.’”

With such progressive theology, an overwhelming majority of Bible-believing Christians have swayed toward President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, which have unabashedly fought Democrats to protect biblical values on a number of fronts over the years.

“Democrats have alienated themselves from many religious voters by promoting abortion and same-sex marriage,” WND pointed out. “In 2016, Trump won 80 percent of the white evangelical vote.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









