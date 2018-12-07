DNC head laments ‘the pulpit,’ religious messages that sour voters on Democrats

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told a room of progressives this week that political momentum is undermined by religious leaders standing at “the pulpit” on Sunday.

Attendees at Wednesday’s Demand Justice’s “The Court In Crisis: What’s Next For Progressives After Kavanaugh” Summit were told by Mr. Perez that they need to address the “pulpit” problem to better “penetrate” the American electorate.

“We need to build a bigger orchestra,” Mr. Perez said. “They’ve had a big orchestra for some time and they’ve got the megaphones to amplify it, whether it’s Sinclair at a local level or Fox at a national level. I’ve learned this from the outreach we’ve done at the DNC. ‘Why aren’t we penetrating?’ I ask And I had someone in Northwestern Wisconsin tell me, ‘you know what, for most of the people I know, their principal sources of information are Fox News, their NRA newsletter, and the pulpit on Sunday.'”

Mr. Perez said it was almost axiomatic that such individuals would shun the Democratic Party.

“It should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,'” Mr. Perez said.

Footage of the remarks was uploaded to Twitter on Thursday by RNC Research and shared by Steve Guest, its Deputy Rapid Response Director.

“My pastor’s opinion has more weight than a politician’s opinion,” replied one user.

“Frightened by the Word of God? Or just a little worried by the Competition?” added another.

DNC Chair Tom Perez complains that voters are influenced by what is said in the “pulpit on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/w2NkpchS5S

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)