DNC head laments ‘the pulpit,’ religious messages that sour voters on Democrats

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told a room of progressives this week that political momentum is undermined by religious leaders standing at “the pulpit” on Sunday.
Attendees at Wednesday’s Demand Justice’s “The Court In Crisis: What’s Next For Progressives After Kavanaugh” Summit were told by Mr. Perez that they need to address the “pulpit” problem to better “penetrate” the American electorate.
“We need to build a bigger orchestra,” Mr. Perez said. “They’ve had a big orchestra for some time and they’ve got the megaphones to amplify it, whether it’s Sinclair at a local level or Fox at a national level. I’ve learned this from the outreach we’ve done at the DNC. ‘Why aren’t we penetrating?’ I ask And I had someone in Northwestern Wisconsin tell me, ‘you know what, for most of the people I know, their principal sources of information are Fox News, their NRA newsletter, and the pulpit on Sunday.'”
Mr. Perez said it was almost axiomatic that such individuals would shun the Democratic Party.
“It should come as a surprise to no one that our message doesn’t penetrate. It should come as a surprise to no one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying, ‘Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,'” Mr. Perez said.
Footage of the remarks was uploaded to Twitter on Thursday by RNC Research and shared by Steve Guest, its Deputy Rapid Response Director.
“My pastor’s opinion has more weight than a politician’s opinion,” replied one user.
“Frightened by the Word of God? Or just a little worried by the Competition?” added another.
DNC Chair Tom Perez complains that voters are influenced by what is said in the “pulpit on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/w2NkpchS5S
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2018
Join the discussion
Why aren’t we penetrating asks Perez? Because nothing is a more powerful force to dissuade Truth seeking Christians than when a secular Demon wolf in sheep’s clothing opens mouth and starts to imitate a Christian in speech values that never reflect their empirical actions. Their orchestra is playing anything but Handel’s Messiah in action, although their plagiarized mind entrapping half-truth tunes ensnare many an unsuspecting misinformed mind of private thoughts, they seek to penetrate as readily and thoroughly as they would, if allowed and uninformed, penetrate our very private parts.
Let them shout in our ears and preach from their pandering pulpits of political plagiarism “Ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus one issue of Roe vs. Wade,” while God speaks to our conscience “You are my innocent beloved child in whom I am well pleased, who reflects my very image in love and creation, enter into my heavenly gates with thanksgiving.” Let’s see if fallible men can close “THE DEAL” with vote empowered Christians, over a conscience speaking infallible God who created, not redistributed God’s individual gifts and talents, or destroyed them,,, who created and united in personal individual love, what they seek to deform and destroy in their power grabs in Collective covetous envy and hate. Penetrate that if you can fools of Raca
What bridge does this disheveled guy live under? Looks homeless and seems to suffer from the same mental infirmity that some homeless do.
He’s just a typical Democrat that is one way. One way, Perez! They all want it one way… their way. I’m just wondering about that 1st Amendment right that we have under the Constitution. Did this guy get to skip his vows to uphold the Constitution? I think that would apply to churches as well? He’s obviously afraid of the truth, as all Democrats are. And, he’s obviously a nut, like most Democrats as well.
The DNC chair doesn’t know the Constitution or ignores it. We have the right to present God’s word from the pulpit. Most people who attend services have the common sense to know who they want to listen to. It seems that liberals are threatened by the truth.
The momentum is undermined by blathering idiots spreading lies and half truths disguised as truth. This idiot is the leader of the lemmings.
When a Politician is afraid of what a Pastor is saying from the Pulpit that says that what the Politician is espousing is lies and is being exposed as such. Many Politicians will say one thing to get elected and then do just the opposite once in office, and they fear being exposed by the truth spoken from the pulpit.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is showing his Communistic Socialistic Agenda along with the New Democratic Socialist Parties Agenda Against Our American Social and Moral Values !!! The Republican Party MUST STEP UP And Counter All This Growing Extreme Radicalism Against AMERICA, Our Constitution, Our Religious Values, Our Economy, Our Educational System With Common Core And Our National and Personal Security !!!!! Wake Up America and The Republican Party We Can Stop This From Destroying America !!!!!
Is anyone really surprised that this is coming from the party that booed God on national television?