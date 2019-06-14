DNC announces horde of candidates who made the cut for debates

It’s official: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton won’t be appearing on the debate stage at the end of the month.

The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 presidential hopefuls who will appear on the first debate stage June 26 and 27 in Miami.

The candidates are: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President and current front-runner Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. John Delaney, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

As expected, those who did not make the cut include Moulton, Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida; Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, and former Alaska U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel.

The DNC offered two ways to qualify for first set of debates: Candidates needed to either garner at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or reach 65,000 individual donors — including 200 apiece in 20 states. Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, Williamson and Yang crossed both thresholds, according to the DNC.

The lineup for the debates is expected to be announced Friday.

