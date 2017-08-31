Discarded Banana Peel Causes Racial Hysteria at Ole Miss

There is a raging controversy within the University of Mississippi’s Greek Life community regarding race relations and bananas.
A Greek Life leader accidentally sparked mass hysteria after he placed a banana peel on a tree in the woods — because he could not find a trash can.
The Daily Mississippian reports that three black students found the banana peel — and were apparently triggered by what they saw.
“To be clear, many members of our community were hurt, frightened, and upset,” the interim director of fraternity and sorority life wrote in a letter obtained by the newspaper.
The president of one sorority told the newspaper that “bananas have historically been used to demean black people.”
I always thought bananas were historically used to make banana pudding.
Closest to bananas “being used to demean blacks” is probably the term “banana republic” (which is a term used for a Robespierrean dictatorship in a never-rich country — there are lots of these in Latin America, Africa and also Asia).
They were called “banana republics” because their governments were controlled by the big banana growers, eg. United Fruit. Read “Banana: The fate of the Fruit That Changed the World.” By Dan Koeppel.
Banana Republic, Jamaica. Harry Belafonte sang a Jamaican song about loading bananas on the boats for export. TheBanana Boat Song, or sometimes called Day Yo. It was in 1956, and he must have made a huge amount of money, it played on the radio all the time. The words were easy to sing and everybody was singing it. Come Mr Tallyman tally the bananas daylight come and I want to go home. Day yo day yo daylight come and I want to go home
The blacks are “triggered” by killing each other, by drugs and drug dealing, by being highly uneducated, by having babies out of wedlock and by voting for the communist Barack! How is that for being “triggered”, Al Sharpton?
What next, stopping vegetable and fruit markets from selling banana’s??
THIS IS totally Bananas!
If our demented Liberal professional politician can decide that the confederate flag is racist and not history and must be removed. Than these same Liberal fools can claim bananas are racist and ban them from the market.
Some Negro-Americans are like 5 year olds they have temper tantrums until they figure out that temper tantrums don’t work. Well they still do with Liberal Fools.
All I could think about reading this was Eddie Murphy talking to the cops in Beverly Hills Cop going “I ain’t fallen for no banana in my tailpipe!” — ahhh funny movie (stupid article)
Ahhh. Good one sir!
Can’t wait for the lefties/Obama/Sharpton to pull out the race card again and start complaining about fried chicken bones and watermelon rinds in black trash cans attracting black flies next week. Go BFM (Black Flies Matter)!
If this article was any funnier……..I don’t know. snowflakes are so stupid.
#1. Why in the hell is anyone paying attention
to these racist Negro-Americans???
#2. Are these fools really this ashamed of being a member of a certain race??
Will the idiots at BLM now riot, loot, burn, destroy, until we develop a program that insures black people get FREE BANANAS?
When will we stop allowing them to DEMAND anything? They must be labeled what they are : a TERRORIST organization.
Oh you can be certain Sharptongue wil go here, but you WON’T see him living a finger to help the thousands of people in Texas or Louisiana..
This is Joke right? What kind of idiot would think this was something racial. If any one I know (black, white, etc.) had found it they would have thought someone was lazy a****** that couldn’t be bothered to find a trash can.
Blacks of course. TO THEM everything seems to be about racism..
You are right of course “Ituser”, and I am really getting fed up with the constant “Racial ” complaining. To people of color today, EVERYTHING seems to be related to Race, like these bananas ! How did we get to this point ?
actually a lot of times I toss banana peels out in wooded areas for wildlife to eat.
There is nothing anyone can do to pacify these malcontents and ingrates, so why do they (the establishment) continue to even try (rhetorical question). Every flag, every plaque, every statue that they are “offended” by can be removed, and they will simply gravitate to the next target, because that’s just who they are. The only thing this federalized “equality” has reaped is turning our schools, universities, neighborhoods and communities into strife-ridden combat zones. We continue to hear that Trump has unleashed and emboldened “racism” in our country – they have it backwards. Trump was ELECTED because the taxpayers are sick of being used as a doormat by politicians and every self-proclaimed “oppressed minority” that has emerged from sordid corners to claim a need to benefit from “white guilt”. This is only going to get worse.
1936Bentz I had a reply for you, but disque said it was too long, so i will try to keep this one brief. I agree with you 110%. The government has tried to accommodate these ppl. every way possible. If the gov. doesn’t step in & stop all this protesting when they are only a bunch of young punks out burning, looting & beating up on white ppl. It is going to continue because I think these ppl. cannot be appeased. I think they are unhappy in their own skin, & there isn’t any way or anything to change that. A lot of ppl. are getting sick & tired & fed up with all this chaos. I am one of them!!!!
And this proves without a doubt you just cannot hide stupid!!!!!
Get a life and quite being such babies!!!!!
A banana or peel can ONLY be racist to the REAL RACISTS who think that way. How disgusting. And even more that Ole Miss will coddle adults like this. Absolutely sickening The University of Mississippi. You– and your students –should be ashamed. Parents, don’t send your sons and daughters here. Really, just don’t send them to almost any college or university. Higher education is absolutely destroying America through their heinous indoctrination and infantilization of our young adults. Find another way to educate. Any family can do better than this.
I do find it funny that since Ms has a # of practically ALL black colleges, this insanity would be going on, in that state.. GUESS the liberal idiocy has spread far and wide..
One lazy guy disposing of a banana-peel in a “hidden spot” (hey, it’s biodegradable), unfortunately it got found by three attention-whores who decided to milk it on some twaddle.
It is biodegradable, but it still can get you ticketed for littering. I know i picked one up along Highway 49, back in 09.. for tossing an apple core out of the window.
Higher education was supposed to teach people to think. I can only assume that that premise has been thrown out like so much other important education. I assume that they’re just teaching sex education in schools now. Maybe ‘community organizing’ too.
I consider that there may be little hope for the forthcoming generation. They don’t seem to be able to think logically. They draw conclusions based on sketchy information or leap to conclusions based on symbols or perceived slights. It seems that many wake up in the morning looking to be offended by the next thing. I think that there’s little hope for them.
That is why i will NEVER again ever call any of these colleges/unis, ‘centers of higher learning’ anymore. CAUSE NONE OF THEM qualify for that moniker anymore..
“education” is a myth in todays world.
I saw a black woman being interviewed, and she was squalling about not being able to find a job, after getting a college degree. Guess what her field of study was? “Pornography, as applied to african american females”!!!
Can anyone tell me what kind of JOB that prepares you for????
It’s obvious.., she needs to look under “porn star auditions” when checking the “help wanted”.
It must be hard to be black, first because your feelings are so fragile, and second because you think everything is about you.
I’m surprised they don’t starve to death. Bananas are within sight in every grocery store. I wonder what other food items trigger them into panic. Just when you think you have heard it all…
Seriously, some of these people must wake up trying to figure out what they can complain about that day. This is the most stupid thing I have heard of today. Good Grief..
Enrollment at Mizzou is dropping like a rock after they acted like idiots. Perhaps Old Miss is in for the same thing as more and more people decide that this is not the school for my kid to attend. The role call of liberal colleges that are too far gone to be trusted with the next generation is growing by leaps and bounds.
They probably would have had strokes (heaven forfend) had they seen an eggplant, which in Italian is Mulignane, pronounced “Mulunyan” and is their derogatory term for blacks.
“I always thought bananas were historically used to make banana pudding.”
I like them sliced up in sour cream or plain yogurt with raw oatmeal and a little honey.
Possibly this is an indication of the lack of ability to think critically, or at all, if they can’t differentiate between food and racial slurs. The school is nothing but a feed lot and the students protein on the hoof.
Right….they haven’t learned how to think critically or any other way but stupidly!!
Can’t be a feed lot cattle are actually smarter than these snowflakes.
[I like them sliced up in sour cream or plain yogurt with raw oatmeal and a little honey.]
I like making Banana butties…
It is extremely un-PC to mention this, but THE TRUTH is….world-wide, blacks have been and still are, at the very bottom of the IQ charts. They do NOT want to talk about that, but perhaps it explains why they keep voting in, incompetent people who are corrupt.
Caucasians rank 2nd with Asians being the smartest….I don’t have a problem with that, but THEY do not want to even discuss the possibility that GENETICALLY, they are only a few points above Koko the gorilla….. that might explain their continual squalling and their refusal to face the reality…THEY ARE STUPID.
I guess bananas and other tropical fruits will be on the list of banned foods that cause these insane people to feel threatened. I guess someone pointing a gun in your face isn’t as frightening or taumatizing as seeing a discarded banana peel. OH PULEEZE!
What’s next for these perpetually offended, grievance mongering shakedown artists, tires? Hey, tires are black (Whoops, I meant African-American) with is a subtly coded racist symbol so let’s recall all tires and replace them with racially neutral blue tires. How ’bout that?
Sorry Nealstar, replacing the black tires with “blue” ones will traumatize them even more. They will identify the blue color with BLUE LIVES MATTER…..something they just can’t bear the thought of.
Correction of typo. “with is a subtly coded” should, obviously, have read “which is a subtly coded”. Sorry.
Unbelievable, everything turns into racism! How in the world can a banana peel hanging in a tree be racist? When does it all end?
Higher Education is what emotion driven, non-thinking people seek as their means to think too “highly” of themselves.
Before we go crazy, lets find out what those 3 men were up to in the woods that they needed this wacky scheme to cover it up.Hmmmm what could it be.
“bananas have historically been used to demean black people.”
How?
By getting them to act like idiots?
Obviously, it worked
Cannot help wonder, now that everyone knows how easy it is to push their buttons, if this will be the last time it happens?
I do not think so either, but it does explain why the murder rate for blacks in both Washington D.C. and New Orleans is eight times the national average, they take offence to everything
It also explains why other races are terrified to be around them
Well….
Several years back, in Grand Junction, Colorado, located on the western slope in Mesa County, two policemen in one patrol car were crossing a bridge.
Looking over at the walkway, they noticed two men walking and one was carrying a banana.
EASILY FRIGHTENED BY A BANANA held in a “THREATENING MANNER” caused the TWO POLICEMEN, armed with real firearms, loaded with real deadly projectiles were so frightened, they made an immediate U-turn, stopped and arrested both men for threatening the two officers with a deadly banana.
Now, you all may think this could never really happen because the entire scenario lies just beyond UTTERLY RIDICULOUS…
They went to court and WERE CONVICTED of threatening two police officers with a deadly weapon.
They are out there, they vote, and sometimes they carry badges and guns.
If they were ‘hurt, frightened, and scared’ by a banana peel? This is the first I ever heard of this one, perhaps there are some people who now manufacture ways to be offended! I would hate to think what sort of reaction these persons would have if another student had a sliced banana on his cereal, would that be some sort of ‘code’ about murdering blacks? By the same token if a black person crinkled up a piece of white paper and tossed it in a garbage can would that constitute a ‘code’ for white trash? This sensitivity thing has gotten out of hand, so much that real grievances has become trivialized.
Looks like the Libs have gone from ‘guns kill people’ to ‘bananas trigger people’. No need for anyone else to be around for them to jump to a mountain-sized conclusion. And to the ‘Greek Life leader’…banana peels are ‘biodegradable’…no need for a trash can. Throwing them on the ground is actually GOOD for the environment.
This year’s scariest Halloween costume will be a banana peel. Guaranteed to scare the hell out of every snowflake.
I don’t believe a word of this, or most of the other garbage that’s portrayed as news today. This has to be intentional provocation to create trouble over anything that can be found. Even idiot college kids raised on Marxist/racist propaganda can’t be that demented. I know most of the faculty and administration of colleges today are lunatic leftists, and kids are fed this nonsense from pre-school to graduate school, but freaking out over a banana peel just isn’t believable. If they’re really that far gone, it’s time to build walls around the universities and convert them to insane asylums.