Discarded Banana Peel Causes Racial Hysteria at Ole Miss

There is a raging controversy within the University of Mississippi’s Greek Life community regarding race relations and bananas.

A Greek Life leader accidentally sparked mass hysteria after he placed a banana peel on a tree in the woods — because he could not find a trash can.

The Daily Mississippian reports that three black students found the banana peel — and were apparently triggered by what they saw.

“To be clear, many members of our community were hurt, frightened, and upset,” the interim director of fraternity and sorority life wrote in a letter obtained by the newspaper.

The president of one sorority told the newspaper that “bananas have historically been used to demean black people.”

I always thought bananas were historically used to make banana pudding.

