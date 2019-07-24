Disaster for Dems? Mueller flustered, asking lawmakers to repeat questions at tense hearing

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was frequently tripped up and forced to ask lawmakers to repeat their questions during his rapid-fire questioning on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, though he reportedly prepared at length for the hearings.

At one point, he even said he wasn’t familiar with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial anti-Trump dossier.

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2019

WATCH: @RepRatcliffe points out that it isn't a prosecutor's job to determine innocence or guilt of someone, because "the bedrock principle of our justice system is a presumption of innocence." #MuellerHearings pic.twitter.com/ZbvmyQApaP — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 24, 2019

I'm not sure anyone could have done more to discredit Mueller's report and investigation than Mueller is doing right now. He can't answer simplec questions about his own investigation, fumbles answers about his own report, and seems utterly befuddled by what's happening. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2019

Mueller is "not familiar" w/Fusion GPS He says the dossier is "outside his purview" But taxi medallion schemes & income tax fraud was? The spreading of Russian disinformation literally was his mandate! He knows all about the dossier bc his team tried & failed to verify it! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 24, 2019

Has Robert Mueller ever read the Mueller Report? #MuellerHearings — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2019

WATCH: Robert Muller says that "the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government its election interference election activities." #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/B4heIcYw5N — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) July 24, 2019

