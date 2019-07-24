Home » Fresh Ink

Disaster for Dems? Mueller flustered, asking lawmakers to repeat questions at tense hearing

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:53 am July 24, 2019

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was frequently tripped up and forced to ask lawmakers to repeat their questions during his rapid-fire questioning on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, though he reportedly prepared at length for the hearings.

At one point, he even said he wasn’t familiar with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial anti-Trump dossier.

Read more

Related Stories:
Mueller refuses to discuss Russia probe origins, Steele dossier in testimony

Mueller contradicts past comments on prosecution decisions against Trump

Mueller refuses to answer Judiciary Committee questions more than 120 times

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Disaster for Dems? Mueller flustered, asking lawmakers to repeat questions at tense hearing, 5.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply