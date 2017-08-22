Disappointing but not a surprise

President Trump is facing questions about whether he has the moral authority to lead the nation from a member of his own party, and a request for a mental evaluation from a Democratic lawmaker, after his remarks on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chamber’s sole black Republican, called into question Mr. Trump’s ability to lead the country Sunday, adding to the growing backlash the president is continuing to face as race relations remain unsteady as more Confederate statues were vandalized over the weekend in Kansas City and Indianapolis.
Mr. Scott isn’t alone in his criticism of the president, as fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said earlier this week that the president hasn’t demonstrated the stability needed to be successful.
Additionally, House Democrats introduced a censure resolution on Friday to publicly reprimand Mr. Trump; Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California introduced legislation calling for the president to have a mental evaluation.
The widespread criticism comes after the president said there were “fine people” on both sides of the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville during a press conference Tuesday, after having said racism is evil Monday.
“As we look to the future, it’s going to be very difficult for this president to lead if, in fact, that moral authority remains compromised,” Mr. Scott said during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”
“His comments on Tuesday that erased his positive comments on Monday started to compromise that moral authority that we need the president to have for this nation to be the beacon of light to all mankind,” said Mr. Scott.
Mr. Scott said the president should sit down with those who have experienced the pains of racism and bigotry.
But former GOP presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, an unlikely voice, defended the president, praising him Sunday for his response to the free-speech protests in Boston the day before.
Free-speech activists protested at Boston Common, one of the country’s oldest public parks, but were met by about 40,000 counter-protesters.
The rallygoers were escorted out of the area by police, as counterprotesters scuffled with and threw objects at officers. City officials characterized the event as mostly peaceful.
Smaller protests have occurred in other cities across the country, but none experienced the violence and media coverage as what transpired in Charlottesville.
Mr. Trump sent out tweets about the Boston protests, praising the police and those demonstrating against bigotry.
“Our great country has been divided for decades,” he tweeted Saturday. “Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!”
Mr. Kasich said Mr. Trump’s upcoming rally in Arizona, which is scheduled for Tuesday, is an opportunity for him to unite people.
“He has it within him to overcome this and move forward, because if all we are doing is questioning his motives and what’s in his heart … how does the country make it?” Mr. Kasich told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I am sick and tired of the RINOS in Congress.
Where was this piece of work for the last 8 years? He never once questioned Obama’s moral authority. He never questioned Clinton’s moral authority.
He’s another McCain. McCain couldn’t even question Obama’s extremely questionable moral compass when he was campaigning against him. But suddenly Trump is in there and he has the courage of 10 men to challenge Trump’s leadership and competence. Here’s a news flash, McCain. You’re an 80 year old senile goat with a brain tumor. If we’re going to start administering competency testing, you’ll be on the first train back to Loserville.
Tim Scott isn’t old and senile, but he seems just as stupid and misguided. Trump has proven time and again that he’s the only one in DC with any moral fiber. Everyone on the Left is a waste product and everyone in the GOP is mushy at best.
Donald Trump is the *ONLY* one out there doing the heavy lifting. These clowns need to recognize and stop capitulating with the Left just to get facetime on the Media. You know the Media doesn’t care what Republicans have to say unless it’s something bad about Trump. This is why that idiot McCain is on CNN every week with that triple-dog idiot Graham.
OR any of the mental competency of either of those, OR Mccain for that matter..
Trump is 100 times the man Tim Scott is, and 1000 times as honest. How dare you question his moral authority when you’re a turncoat RINO? Look in the mirror Senator Scott if you want to point the finger.
Pathetic lying traitorous hypocrite scumbag RINO’s. You’d never be a senator if you spoke like that during the election and the voters knew what you were beforehand. Same with McCain, and way too many on the right.
From now on you need to prove to me you’re a real conservative before you get my vote. That vote being in the primary, so we don’t face the lesser of two evils in the general election.
Sickening.
Coming from someone who sees nothing wrong with BLM, or Antifa, and their tactics, and who is pro-abortion, WHERE THE HELL does he get off questioning someone else’s moral authority..
Seems like a racist, I’m sorry to say…
Another RINO seditionist who is just looking for publicity and commie votes.
Ever since the MIAC report, Americans with traditional values (up hold the Constitution, Rule of Law, traditional marriage, no abortion, no gender-bending) have been in the crosshairs of our stupid communist government. This is blatantly wrong. They are violating our civil rights, just as the antifa anarchists violated the Civil Rights and the First Amendment rights of those who allegedly were protesting the removal of a statue of one of the finest men in American history.
I hope Trump pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio while in Arizona. What a crappy deal he got from the corrupt Obama DOJ and to have Sessions praise them for it is enough to gag a maggot.
Everyone by now knows that this was yet another Soros-funded false flag to get Americans fighting with one another. It’s part of the agenda to destroy this nation via “racism” and various other “class struggles” which are as phony as a 3 dollar bill.
I question the ethics of these PUKES who sat SILENTLY for 8 YEARS while a malignant, psychotic SOCIOPATH ran amok in the White House, doing everything he could to DESTROY this country and/or start a racial civil war–activities he is CONTINUING today, by the way–and SUDDENLY they’re concerned about whether President Trump is “mentally fit” and want to invoke the 25th Amendment against him? To HELL with them and their disloyal, BACK-STABBING ilk!
And I’m sorry, but ANY Democrat has a hell of a lot of GALL to stand up there talking about “moral authority,” considering what they have done and are still TRYING to do to this country with their CONSTANT race-baiting and outright LIES. The ONLY “moral authority” Democrats have is the IMMORAL kind!
What ethics.. We’ve continually seen corruption charges after charges, lies after lies.. NONE Of them seem to have any idea what the hell ethics even ARE, let alone even have any themselves..
Why do I get the overwhelming impression that this guy wears a glittery dress to the clubs on Friday night. Look at that mug and tell me I’m wrong. I can’t be the only one seeing it.
Senator Scott has at last stepped out as another cowardly RINO who couldn’t resist the opportunity to join the mindless herd of steers, (a steer is a castrated bull for those unfamiliar with the term), stampeding to preserve, so they hope, their Establishment cush by, yet again, kissing up to the Lefties and adding to the hysteria-driven campaign to defame, undermine, stymie, and ultimately destroy, the Trump Presidency since it poses a threat to their much-loved status quo. You, Senator, will get no campaign contribution from me.
Too bad.
I thought Tim Scott was an American citizen who, as Herman Cain pointed out, knew he was never a slave and understands that his heritage like all Americans is to learn from bad history as well as good.
By now with the proof of the Craigslist ads by Soros organizations hiring protestors for renta-mobs to create a Democrat-approved riot in Charlottesville it should be clear that these renta-mobs are making a mockery of the history that never, never needs to be forgotten.
I always thought Tim Scoot was smarter than this. He has been hoodwink and the wool pulled over his eyes.
Perhaps his years under Obama left Scott biased, hate-filled, anti-American and frankly eager to support the Democrat/New American Communist cult that is working 24-7 to overthrow America.
The truth is, Tim Scott is speaking against every American voter who voted Republican in 2016.
But those ads are FACTS which these libtards and rinos won’t ever recognize..
Main problem: MOST of the people in DC are BS artists just worried about keeping the DC job. Donald Trump is GOAL oriented, and they don’t know what to do with someone like him because they have no real goals. Because of that they keep attacking him. They should try to accomplish something like he is doing.
Where is Ryan and Scott getting their intel. Are they so blind to see the truth in the video or are they being paid off by the Clinton Foundation and Soro to lie.