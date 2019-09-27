‘Dire famine’ by 1975: Climate predictions that fell flat

While national leaders participate in Climate Week in New York City and elsewhere, one organization reveals the follies of some past ideas about environmental matters.

“Wrong again: 50 years of failed eco-polcalyptic predictions,” wrote Myron Ebell, director, of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment, and Steven J. Milloy, a “junk science” expert, and climate scholar.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true,” the pair said in their analysis.

“While such predictions have been and continue to be enthusiastically reported by a media eager for sensational headlines, the failures are typically not revisited.”

Here are their favorite examples, and their sources:

“Already too late: Dire famine forecast by 1975” (Los Angeles Times in 1967).

“Everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989” (New York Times, in 1969).

“Scientists predicts a new ice age by 21st century” (The Boston Globe in 1970.

“America subject to water rationing by 1974 and food rationing by 1980” (Redlands Daily Facts in 1970).

“U.S. scientists see new ice age coming” (Washington Post, in 1971).

“Great peril to Life: Gas pares away Earth’s ozone” (United Press International in 1974).

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings

0 Shares









