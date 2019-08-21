Dick’s Sporting Goods testing total gun ban

Dick’s Sporting Goods is reportedly considering a ban on the sale of all firearms after the retailer dropped assault-style rifles last year.

Without disclosing its sources, CNN Business reported Tuesday morning that Dick’s, one of the country’s biggest gun retailers, could announce as soon as Thursday whether it will pull out entirely from what it calls the “hunt” business, which includes hunting gear and all guns.

Two weeks after the Parkland, Florida, high school mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, Dick’s dropped the sales of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, as well as raised the age for purchasing guns from 18 to 21. While the company considered ending all gun sales in early 2018, it decided at the time to stay in the hunting business to please its “law-abiding” customers.

“We did have a conversation about that,” CEO Ed Stack told CNN earlier this year. “At the time we felt it was a part of our DNA and we should stay in it. So many people in the country are law-abiding citizens who use firearms to hunt, to use from a recreation standpoint. We didn’t think it was right to exit the business completely.”

But things have apparently changed after a wave of mass shootings claimed dozens of lives across the country in recent weeks.

Dick’s has been testing a total hunting gear ban in more than 100 stores since the beginning of this year, CNN reported. The company reportedly said it would study the impact on those stores and complete its review by August.

An announcement is expected Thursday when the company reports its quarterly results, CNN reported.

