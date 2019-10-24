Dick’s Sporting Goods: Destroy guns; run for president

Ed Stack, the Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO who recently bragged about his company destroying $5 million worth of assault rifles, is reportedly considering a third-party presidential run in 2020.

Mr. Stack assembled a focus group of roughly two dozen participants in southern Wisconsin this week to test his chances in a three-way match-up against President Trump and Joseph R. Biden or Elizabeth Warren, Politico reported Wednesday.

One participant, who chose to remain anonymous, told Politico that some focus group members expressed concerns about the 64-year-old CEO’s age and that others felt Mr. Stack “didn’t have the charisma it would take to attract a coalition that you’d need to have a chance as a third-party candidate.”

A source familiar with Mr. Stack’s thinking told Politico, “Mr. Stack enjoys running Dick’s Sporting Goods and has no plans to run for any elected office.”

While Mr. Stack has been a major Republican donor, he recently sparked the ire of gun rights activists after he banned the sale of assault-style rifles and raised the gun purchase age to 21 following the 2018 Parkland high school shooting. Earlier this month, Mr. Stack boasted in an interview with CBS that his company destroyed $5 million worth of guns following that decision in order to get them “off the street.”

